Instagram Was Down But Netizens Kept Their Spirits High With Memes

Social media platform Instagram went down in several parts across the world on Thursday. DownDetector. which is a platform that tracks internet outages, reported that Instagram services went down around 11.30 am IST. Although Facebook, Instagram’s parent company, did not acknowledge the issue, it seems the outage was addressed as the number of complaints began falling a few hours later. That said, Instagram users did not let go of the opportunity as #InstagramDown started trending on Twitter and memes flooded the platform.

Me leaving Instagram to check on Twitter if it’s down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/KYeGD3XpYE— Charis Ann (@n00dle_kid) September 2, 2021

When you realise it's not your wifi it's the Instagram that's down. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/uHoxAmBSBW— I am DRUGS (@OversmartMe) September 2, 2021

me apologising to my internet after blaming it for insta being down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/6MKZaEP7JE— chihiro (@yuutange) September 2, 2021

Me turning my WiFi off and on, re-installing Instagram & switching on to twitter only to realize that Instagram is down. #instagramdown #instagram— Aastha Kochar | Freelance Writer & Marketer (@KocharAastha) September 2, 2021

Me running to Twitter to search if Instagram is down or if it's my wifi #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/TqJeLj3FcK— Adarsh Tiwari (@wtf_adarsh) September 2, 2021

Me after deleting and reinstalling instagram and finding out that there is a problem in instagram servers and not with my account/wifi #instagramdown #instadown pic.twitter.com/3oszn9tvGl— ✰︎ (@preeyanshu25) September 2, 2021

Twitter screaming at Instagram to crash again for the 5th time this week. #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/cnxBO50Nra— News and Nonsense (@sumbodysaidthat) September 2, 2021

Everyone right now to confirm #instagramdown and it’s not just our phone pic.twitter.com/7naScUEKur— Dom (@Dom80148564) September 2, 2021

After knowing instagram is down and my account is not hacked.#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/m4UwxU5SCU— ❤ (@umyeahnobyee) September 2, 2021

A similar outage was seen in June this year when popular cloud service provider Fastly, which offers enterprise-grade infrastructure to some of the most popular websites around the world, faced a server outage. This resulted in popular websites such as Twitch, Reddit, GitHub, The New York Times, Lonely Planet, Shazam, The Rolling Stone and more suddenly not being accessible on the internet.

