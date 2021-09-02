CHANGE LANGUAGE
2-MIN READ

Instagram Was Down But Netizens Kept Their Spirits High With Memes

Instagram went down in several parts across the world on Thursday. (Image Credits: Twitter/@Brijmohan526)

Instagram went down in several parts across the world on Thursday. (Image Credits: Twitter/@Brijmohan526)

Instagram users did not let go of the opportunity as 'InstagramDown' started trending on Twitter and memes flooded the platform.

Social media platform Instagram went down in several parts across the world on Thursday. DownDetector. which is a platform that tracks internet outages, reported that Instagram services went down around 11.30 am IST. Although Facebook, Instagram’s parent company, did not acknowledge the issue, it seems the outage was addressed as the number of complaints began falling a few hours later. That said, Instagram users did not let go of the opportunity as #InstagramDown started trending on Twitter and memes flooded the platform.

A similar outage was seen in June this year when popular cloud service provider Fastly, which offers enterprise-grade infrastructure to some of the most popular websites around the world, faced a server outage. This resulted in popular websites such as Twitch, Reddit, GitHub, The New York Times, Lonely Planet, Shazam, The Rolling Stone and more suddenly not being accessible on the internet.

first published:September 02, 2021, 19:04 IST