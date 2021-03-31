Instagram Went Down Again and Twitter is Spotting a Pattern With Memes

Is Instagram down? If you are having slow-loading issues, and you’ve tried your checking your Internet connection, then the answer is yes - Instagram is probably down. The photo-sharing app which often displays ‘Something went wrong,’ or ‘We are working on it,’ has been crashing often in the recent past. Just last week, Facebook Inc-owned social media applications WhatsApp and Instagram faced a global outage. Many users took to Twitter to complain about not being able to send or receive messages on Whatsapp, while many said they were unable to upload images and videos on Instagram. Some users even complained about having trouble using Facebook too. It is still not known what caused the outage. Many users across the world, including India, took to Twitter to report about the services being down.

Last night, the #InstagramDown crash saw a similar instance of events being repeated - just ten days after the massive first outage. As per DownDetector, the app outage started taking shape at around 7 pm and started affecting users globally.

On Twitter, people shared memes on how Twitter saw a massive surge every time Instagram or Facebook crashed.

Me running to Twitter to search if Instagram is down or if it’s my wifi #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/D0XcT181J2— Iqra Amir (@IqraAmi40579584) March 30, 2021

Me after restarting my phone bc Instagram keeps crashing #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/mwNjtuv5uE— Anna Marshall (@Anna_Marshalll) March 30, 2021

Instagram down again : the only ones who never disappointed me #instagramdown#instagramdown pic.twitter.com/Bt0Ue2lD0K— Adarsh Tiwari (@Adxxrsh) March 30, 2021

Me checking twitter to see whether Instagram is down #instagramdown pic.twitter.com/iJhk1lNS8q— Anna Marshall (@Anna_Marshalll) March 30, 2021

#instagramdownHow many times Instagram was down in this month?Me: pic.twitter.com/X9YXjlgmHR — Pratiek/mumbaikar (@Pratiekmukund) March 30, 2021

#instagramdownEveryone to instagram Everyone to twitter right now right now. pic.twitter.com/mjeObgwyh5 — Desi Michael Scott (@DesiMGScott) March 30, 2021

WhatsApp and Instagram had also suffered an outage in December.

“Earlier today, a technical issue caused people to have trouble accessing some Facebook services. We resolved this issue for everyone, and we apologize for any inconvenience,” says Facebook in a statement shared with the media after the most recent outage. “Thanks for your patience, that was a long 45 minutes but we are back,” says WhatsApp in their tweet. “Some people were having issues with their Instagram accounts earlier, but we’re back now. The issue’s been fixed and we’re sorry for the trouble,” says Instagram’s official Twitter account. There is no further explanation yet what the scale of the service unavailability was or what the causes were, but confirm that services remain accessible since.