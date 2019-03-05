English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Instagramming Couple's 'Daring' Travel Photo Has Netizens Unimpressed
While the photo is exciting and extremely-well taken, the risk involved has made question the useless bravado, just for an Instagram post.
Source: Instagram/@explorerssaurus_
Loading...
What would you do for the perfect travel photo? Dangle out of a moving train? Well, that's exactly what a couple did. But the reaction was probably not quite as expected.
Raquel and Miguel are pair of travel Instagrammers who run the Instagram account 'explorerssaurus_'. Their account is filled with photographs of the couple in picturesque locations and most of them are breath taking. However, in the quest to get the perfect picture, the couple may have gone a step too far this time.
In a recent post from the couple's travels in Sri Lanka, Raquel can be seen dangling from a moving train as it crosses a green chasm. Her partner Miguel is holding on to one of her arms.
The image was posted with the caption, "We are all on a long journey, with problems to solve, lessons to learn, but most of all, experiences to enjoy...For where are you now and where you will go, for "I’ve always known" and "I told you so", for "nothing is happening", and "all has gone wrong", just go out there and don’t wait too long ... No matter what happens, make sure you always enjoy this wonderful ride called life. When was the last time you went on a trip and where did you go?"
While the photo is exciting and extremely-well taken, the risk involved has made many question the couple's sanity. Unimpressed by the useless bravado, many said that the photo was not great but rather irresponsible.
"You aren't being profound, you're just being a pair of a*****es," an Instagrammer wrote. "And when you two dumb f***s get killed, please tell your friends and family not to post shit about how heartbroken they all are. Don't set-up a fucking go fund me page to help cover expenses for you two dumb morons," wrote another. The photo currently has over 43,000 likes.
This is not the first time that an Instagrammer or social media influencer, aspiring or otherwise, has putthemselvesin danger for a slice of social media glory. And the dangerous trend has led to several casualties in the past few years.
Most recently, the death of Instagram's celebrated 'thrill-seeker' Jackcon Coe, 25, who was found dead at the base of a building in Manhattan, brought the issue back into the limelight.
In 2018, three YouTubers, who were famous for posting videos and images from hard-to-reach and often dangerous locations, died in Shannon Falls in British Columbia.
Raquel and Miguel are pair of travel Instagrammers who run the Instagram account 'explorerssaurus_'. Their account is filled with photographs of the couple in picturesque locations and most of them are breath taking. However, in the quest to get the perfect picture, the couple may have gone a step too far this time.
In a recent post from the couple's travels in Sri Lanka, Raquel can be seen dangling from a moving train as it crosses a green chasm. Her partner Miguel is holding on to one of her arms.
View this post on Instagram
We are all on a long journey, with problems to solve, lessons to learn, but most of all, experiences to enjoy For where are you now and where you will go ✈️, for “I’ve always known” ♂ and “I told you so” , for “nothing is happening” ♀ and “all has gone wrong” just go out there and don’t wait too long ⌛... No matter what happens, make sure you always enjoy this wonderful ride called life ♥️ When was the last time you went on a trip and wher did you go? ✄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄┄ #travellingourplanet #wondeful_places #bestvacations #living_destinations #travelcouple #togetherforever #coupleshoot #srilanka #srilankatrip #wanderlove
The image was posted with the caption, "We are all on a long journey, with problems to solve, lessons to learn, but most of all, experiences to enjoy...For where are you now and where you will go, for "I’ve always known" and "I told you so", for "nothing is happening", and "all has gone wrong", just go out there and don’t wait too long ... No matter what happens, make sure you always enjoy this wonderful ride called life. When was the last time you went on a trip and where did you go?"
While the photo is exciting and extremely-well taken, the risk involved has made many question the couple's sanity. Unimpressed by the useless bravado, many said that the photo was not great but rather irresponsible.
"You aren't being profound, you're just being a pair of a*****es," an Instagrammer wrote. "And when you two dumb f***s get killed, please tell your friends and family not to post shit about how heartbroken they all are. Don't set-up a fucking go fund me page to help cover expenses for you two dumb morons," wrote another. The photo currently has over 43,000 likes.
This is not the first time that an Instagrammer or social media influencer, aspiring or otherwise, has putthemselvesin danger for a slice of social media glory. And the dangerous trend has led to several casualties in the past few years.
Most recently, the death of Instagram's celebrated 'thrill-seeker' Jackcon Coe, 25, who was found dead at the base of a building in Manhattan, brought the issue back into the limelight.
In 2018, three YouTubers, who were famous for posting videos and images from hard-to-reach and often dangerous locations, died in Shannon Falls in British Columbia.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
-
Wednesday 27 February , 2019
The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
-
Tuesday 26 February , 2019
Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
'Abhinandan Will Acquire New Meaning Now', Says PM Modi
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pakistani F-16 Jet Shot Down By Indian Forces
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 Pilot Among 4 Killed as Military Aircraft Crashes in J&K's Budgam Amid LoC Tensions
Wednesday 27 February , 2019 The Inside Story Of ‘Surgical Strikes 2.0’
Tuesday 26 February , 2019 Why IAF Strike In Pakistan’s Balakot is Bigger than 2016 Surgical Strikes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- 10 Times Rhea Kapoor Showed Us How to Break Fashion Rules & Still Look Trendy
- BJP Website Goes Down After Being Reportedly Hacked With Bohemian Rhapsody Memes
- Audi Launches Audi A6 Lifestyle Edition in India for Rs 49.99 Lakh
- Kangana Ranaut on Kareena Kapoor: If You’ve to Be an Actor, Wife or Mother, It Should Be Like Her
- Tina Datta Accuses Daayan Co-actor Mohit Malhotra of Inappropriately Touching Her
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results