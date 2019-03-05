Instagramming Couple's 'Daring' Travel Photo Has Netizens Unimpressed

What would you do for the perfect travel photo? Dangle out of a moving train? Well, that's exactly what a couple did. But the reaction was probably not quite as expected.Raquel and Miguel are pair of travel Instagrammers who run the Instagram account 'explorerssaurus_'. Their account is filled with photographs of the couple in picturesque locations and most of them are breath taking. However, in the quest to get the perfect picture, the couple may have gone a step too far this time.In a recent post from the couple's travels in Sri Lanka, Raquel can be seen dangling from a moving train as it crosses a green chasm. Her partner Miguel is holding on to one of her arms.The image was posted with the caption, "We are all on a long journey, with problems to solve, lessons to learn, but most of all, experiences to enjoy...For where are you now and where you will go, for "I’ve always known" and "I told you so", for "nothing is happening", and "all has gone wrong", just go out there and don’t wait too long ... No matter what happens, make sure you always enjoy this wonderful ride called life. When was the last time you went on a trip and where did you go?"While the photo is exciting and extremely-well taken, the risk involved has made many question the couple's sanity. Unimpressed by the useless bravado, many said that the photo was not great but rather irresponsible."You aren't being profound, you're just being a pair of a*****es," an Instagrammer wrote. "And when you two dumb f***s get killed, please tell your friends and family not to post shit about how heartbroken they all are. Don't set-up a fucking go fund me page to help cover expenses for you two dumb morons," wrote another. The photo currently has over 43,000 likes.This is not the first time that an Instagrammer or social media influencer, aspiring or otherwise, has putthemselvesin danger for a slice of social media glory. And the dangerous trend has led to several casualties in the past few years.Most recently, the death of Instagram's celebrated 'thrill-seeker' Jackcon Coe, 25, who was found dead at the base of a building in Manhattan, brought the issue back into the limelight.In 2018, three YouTubers, who were famous for posting videos and images from hard-to-reach and often dangerous locations, died in Shannon Falls in British Columbia.