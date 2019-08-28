Instant karma? Burglar’s Getaway Truck Stolen While He Was Busy Robbing a Store

It seems there is indeed no honour among thieves. A burglar in Washington, United States, got his getaway truck stolen while he was busy robbing a store across the street.

In a Facebook post, the Kennewick Police Department said that the incident came to fore after a man named William Kelley reported that someone had stolen his red 1992 Chevy pickup parked on the East Bruneau Street on August 25.

A bicycle-borne man noticed the keys Kelley had left on the front seat and fled away after putting his bike in the back of the vehicle.

After failing to stop the car thief, Kelly got into further trouble as the police reviewed the surveillance footage.

“Video was obtained of the incident and a new fact was discovered. Kelley was at the location because he was stealing items from a business across the street,” the police said.

Kelley was jailed on a warrant and subsequently, a new charge of burglary was added.

Police are now seeking the public’s help to trace the thief and the stolen vehicle.

Many amused netizens said it was a case of karma catching up with Kelley.

“Almost got what he deserved,” wrote one, while another said, “I don't condone theft, but... Karma.”

“I’m so sorry, but this has me laugh a lot when reading. The truck was stolen by another thief. OMG!” wrote a third one.

