1-min read

Instant Karma: Car Thief Left With Sore Face after Brick He Threw to Break Window Bounced Back

The alleged thief then lifted the brick and dropped it into a garden next door before walking away.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 14, 2019, 6:05 PM IST
Instant Karma: Car Thief Left With Sore Face after Brick He Threw to Break Window Bounced Back
Image credit: Twitter

It is said that Karma pays one back at the right time and a recent incident from England proves the same.

An alleged thief recently became victim to what could be called instant karmic retribution after attempting to break into a car by throwing a brick at the vehicle's window, only to have it bounce back and hit him squarely on the face. The incident left the thief with a bruised face and probably a bruised ego as well.

According to a report by Metro News, the incident was captured on a CCTV installed outside Martin Craig’s house in Brandon, Durham.

Martin Craig, who uses wheelchair, was amazed and astonished to see the footage that he uploaded it on social media.

In the clip, that went viral minutes after being posted, shows a man wearing a hoodie can be walking past Martin Craig's Citroen Berlingo apparently inspecting if the coast is clear.

He soon returns and picks a brick from the side of the driveway, before walking towards the car's window and throwing it at the vehicle with all his force. But, he fails miserably in his attempt as the brick bounces back and strikes him in the face. He is then seen clutching his hands to his face, moving in pain and tripping over the brick.

The alleged thief then lifts the brick and drops it into a garden next door and walks away.

People to the comment section to comment on the video and said the alleged thief "deserved it".

"Cracker! What karma! Talk about bricking it!” while another said: ‘What a great bit of karma… idiot," read one of the comments.

Other comments read, "Karma, much??", "INSTANT KARMA", "Karma in action lol".

Metro News reported Martin Craig saying that his car only suffered a few scratches. "Just scratches to glass and paint work. No idea why it was my car he targeted unless he knows that I’m in a wheelchair, so an easy target. ‘I just burst out laughing. Think that’s karma for you," he said.

