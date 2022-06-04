Insurance Scam Fail? Hong Kong Pedestrian Fakes Car Accident, Caught on Dashcam in 4K

A dashcam footage that is doing the rounds on social media featured a peculiar moment where a pedestrian can be seen performing a strange dance in front of a vehicle. This is being done as an attempt to fake a car accident, perhaps gunning for the notorious insurance fraud that is rampant around the world. The video was captured by a driver’s dashcam in Hong Kong last month.

In the footage, the person can be seen moving around randomly and cluelessly. The man is seen walking in circles as soon as a black SUV approaches him. However, the driver managed to slow down and stops. After noticing that the vehicle is not even moving, the pedestrian makes a last attempt to grab attention as he begins flailing around pretending he was hit before dropping to the ground.

“This is the peculiar moment when a pedestrian did a strange dance in front of a vehicle, in an apparent attempt to fake a car accident. The strange footage was captured by a driver’s dashcam in Hong Kong last month. The man didn’t receive any money, despite his excellent acting,” read the caption of the video. Have a look:

Earlier, dashcam footage recorded a narrow escape when a teenager driving home from work in the United Kingdom was saved from being crushed by a swerving lorry on an accident-prone highway. Shared on Twitter, the footage showed 19-year-old Bethany Pearson frantically swerving her Fiat 500 from the path of a heavy goods vehicle after it crashed through the central reservation of the A34 in Buckinghamshire.

“I was just driving, I had finished my last shift at work before I go on holiday,” the beauty therapist from Andover was quoted as saying by the PA Media news agency. “I was just jamming out and from the corner of my eye I just saw this big object coming towards me, and I don’t think I even thought. I just reacted and swerved to the left to get some space between me and the lorry.”

Footage from Pearson’s rear camera shows the lorry also shunted another car across the central reservation with it, according to The Sun.

