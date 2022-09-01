Intense Hailstorm Kills Toddler in Spain, Dramatic Videos Show Massive Hailstones Falling From Sky

In a horrifying incident, fist-sized hailstones, measuring up to 10 centimetre in diameter rained down on an area around the village of La Bisbal d’Emporda in Spain. The phenomenon caused injuries, mostly broken bones and bruising, to around 50 other people. According to meteorological agency Meteocat, the hailstones were the biggest recorded in two decades in Catalonia. Parts of the region remained on storm alert.

Stunned by the phenomenon, netizens took to their Twitter handles and shared images and video. “Nature has its own gun. If we don’t respect it in natural way it uses its gun. Look at #hailstorm it happened 24 hours ago in #spain. Fell down with 100 km/hour speed and killed a 20 month child. In last day of August. #GlobalWarming is important and has many effects,” wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “What comes with wind speeds on the earth increasing to 140-180 in storms that aren’t tornadoes, hurricanes.” Have a look:

Many cars have been damaged due to the size of the stones. Tourists who have been travelling to Spain were warned earlier this month that they could be caught up in rare Mediterranean hurricanes. Experts said that the risk of tropical-like cyclones called medicanes had increased.

