Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Interfaith Prayer Rooms, Facilities for Moms: Amazon's New Campus in Hyderabad is All About 'Inclusivity'

Amazon India sets some serious goals as far as clean and green workplaces are concerned.

News18.com

Updated:August 22, 2019, 5:12 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Interfaith Prayer Rooms, Facilities for Moms: Amazon's New Campus in Hyderabad is All About 'Inclusivity'
Amazon India sets some serious goals as far as clean and green workplaces are concerned.
Loading...

On Wednesday, Amazon launched its second-largest campus outside the United States in Hyderabad. The event was attended by the Home Minister of Telangana, Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Amazon's Country Head Amit Agarwal and Amazon Vice President of Global Real Estate and Facilities, John Schoettler.

Both Agarwal and Schoettler spoke about how the new office building will house over 15,000 employees, which forms almost a third of the total number of Amazon employees in India. Amazon India announced that it has taken special measures to make the workplace as inclusive and diverse as possible.

WhatsApp Image 2019-08-22 at 11.15.37

As Agarwal said, the whole idea is to provide for a healthy working environment for all employees, so as to ensure their well-being. Interfaith prayer rooms, quiet rooms, mothers' rooms, showers, helipads are just some of the facilities available at the campus. According to Amazon India, an inclusive workplace which takes into account the unique needs and demands of every employee would pave the road for increasing employee engagement and productivity.

The company has set some serious goals as far as clean and green workplaces are concerned. There are over 300 trees adorning the property. That also includes three trees aged two hundred years and above. Not only has Amazon minimised the use of plastic but also the campus has an 850,000-litre water recycling plant which caters to cafeterias, lavatories and so on.

Untitled design - 2019-08-22T125443.996

Agarwal also spoke about how the new campus in Hyderabad will yield more employment opportunities and "boost job creation." He said, "We're just getting started. Currently, the campus houses over 4500 employees. This is the second Amazon-owned office outside the States, and we're still growing."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram