Interfaith Prayer Rooms, Facilities for Moms: Amazon's New Campus in Hyderabad is All About 'Inclusivity'

On Wednesday, Amazon launched its second-largest campus outside the United States in Hyderabad. The event was attended by the Home Minister of Telangana, Mohammad Mahmood Ali, Amazon's Country Head Amit Agarwal and Amazon Vice President of Global Real Estate and Facilities, John Schoettler.

Both Agarwal and Schoettler spoke about how the new office building will house over 15,000 employees, which forms almost a third of the total number of Amazon employees in India. Amazon India announced that it has taken special measures to make the workplace as inclusive and diverse as possible.

As Agarwal said, the whole idea is to provide for a healthy working environment for all employees, so as to ensure their well-being. Interfaith prayer rooms, quiet rooms, mothers' rooms, showers, helipads are just some of the facilities available at the campus. According to Amazon India, an inclusive workplace which takes into account the unique needs and demands of every employee would pave the road for increasing employee engagement and productivity.

The company has set some serious goals as far as clean and green workplaces are concerned. There are over 300 trees adorning the property. That also includes three trees aged two hundred years and above. Not only has Amazon minimised the use of plastic but also the campus has an 850,000-litre water recycling plant which caters to cafeterias, lavatories and so on.

Agarwal also spoke about how the new campus in Hyderabad will yield more employment opportunities and "boost job creation." He said, "We're just getting started. Currently, the campus houses over 4500 employees. This is the second Amazon-owned office outside the States, and we're still growing."

