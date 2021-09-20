‘Intergalactic Gym’: ESA Astronaut Thomas Pesquet Shares Workout Motivation From Space

If you have tried all the motivation you can but still are unable to follow a regular workout schedule, maybe you can use some ‘out of the world’ motivation. In case you didn’t get the pun, by ‘out of the world,’ we mean space. That’s right. ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet, who is aboard the International Space Station some 408 kilometres away from Earth, shared a video of his “space workout” on his Twitter account on Saturday, September 18.

In the video that has gone viral, the astronaut can be seen doing back squats using some heavy-looking equipment. Sharing the video, Pesquet jokingly wrote, “Space workout anyone?"

Responding to Pesquet’s video, a Twitter user wrote, “Perfect to start the day."

Another Twitter user expressed their desire to join Pesquet in a space workout session.

One Twitter user had a special name for Pesquet’s workout place -“intergalactic gym."

Other than admiring the astronaut, some netizens were also curious about how things work up there in space.

One user replied asking that when working out produced sweat in space and rapidly increased humidity, how it is managed. Is there proper ventilation?

To answer the question, the atmospheric control systems aboard the ISS take care of all the atmospheric conditions and ensure an earth-like atmosphere inside the space station.

Pesquet doing some intense workout in zero gravity is all the motivation you need. Critics may say that working out in space is not as hard as on earth because of microgravity, and they are right to some extent but space agencies make sure that astronauts get the workout they need.

Workout in space is vital to astronauts’ health compared to people living on earth. On Earth, gravity makes sure that our bones stay strong. But in space, due to lack of weight, and resistance, the cardiovascular system would become lazy because the heart would not have to work as hard as there is no need to exert extra force to pump the blood up to the head against gravity.

