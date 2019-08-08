International Cat Day 2019: Here are 5 of the Internet's Most Famous Felines

You are standing weary in the metro after a tiring day at office, when you suddenly notice the stranger beside you laughing inconsolably while viewing something on his mobile device. Curiosity gets the better of you and you peep in. Voila! It is a funny cat!

A day dedicated to cats of all shapes, sizes and colours, International Cat Day or World Cat Day, initiated in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare, is celebrated on August 8 every year. Observed to raise awareness to help protect the adorable furry friends (or furless if you consider the Egyptian Sphynx cat), the day marks our unending love for the Toms and Mollies that make our life a little bit more special.

Even if you do not own a Tabby or a Persian or even a Siamese, you undoubtedly check out their adorable videos and photos on social media. In fact, images or videos of domestic cats make up some of the most viewed content on the web. On International Cat Day, here’s checking out a few of the most famous cats on the internet.

Albert Baby Cat: With 541k followers, the munchkin cat is characterised by its short legs and intense blue eyes along with an extremely adorable nose strip.

Nala — Perhaps the most famous feline out there, Nala is a mixture of two breeds — Siamese and Striped. This cute creature has a bit slanting blue eyes that give her charm. She has over 4.1 million followers on Instagram alone.

Atchoum the Cat: The male Persian cat with hypertrichosis, which gives him an abnormal amount of hair growth over the body, has over 392K followers on social media.

Lil Bub: The American celebrity cat was a runt of her litter, but greatness awaited her. She is known for her unique appearance, and with 2.3 million followers has made her presence known on social media.

Maru: The male Scottish Fold cat in Japan holds the Guiness World Record for having the most viewed YouTube video views of an individual animal.

Larry: The official cat of 10 Downing Street is a brown and white tabby who is described by Downing Street website as having duties like greeting guests to the house, inspecting security defences, and testing antique furniture for napping quality", according to their website.

Grumpy Cat: Though deceased now, Tardar Sauce, who was nicknamed Grumpy cat was one of the most celebrated American cat known for her permanently "grumpy" face which was caused by feline

dwarfism. At the time of her death, she had over two million followers on Instagram.

