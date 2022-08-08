International Cat Day 2022: These Trending Aww-dorable Cat Videos Will Keep Monday Blues Away

Today, all the cat owners across the globe are celebrating International Cat Day with complete enthusiasm. In a bid to appreciate and honour the cats, every year August 8 is observed as International Cat Day. In 2002, the International Fund for Animal Welfare declared this day with an intention to raise awareness of the needs and preferences of cats. Moreover, International Cat Day aims to inspire cat owners to come up with innovative ideas for strengthening their bonds with their pets. Time and again, the internet has brought forth some of the amazing cat videos that have either left us all in splits or kept us intrigued till the end. So without further ado, let’s take a look at some of the insanely viral cat videos:

There is no denying the fact that cats are more than pets. They are truly a member of your family. And for this cute baby, the cat is more like a playmate. It is amazing to see the patience level of the cat, who was made to sit on a baby carrier and didn’t move despite the baby giving it a hard time. The video shows the baby making a phone call from his toy phone and then making his cat talk too.

We are well aware that dogs and cats don’t go hand in hand. However, this video is truly making us believe otherwise. The video, which has gone crazy viral, grabbed all the eyeballs on the internet by showing superb coordination between a dog and a cat. It is absolutely amazing to see an owner training the two together.



While we were aware that a cat has nine lives, this one appears to have taken her life casually because of the same. This little daredevil skipped a beat of netizens’ hearts, after pulling this hair-raising stunt. Standing on the balcony of one of the top floors of a skyscraper, this cat didn’t hesitate once to step up on the grills. Moreover, she is too clever to understand that it is covered with glass.

This kitten is too cute to handle. The video opens by showing it playing the game. But after witnessing a frog on-screen it started copying the frog’s jump. Leaving the netizens in a split, the video has been swamped with comments, as the users find it to be “adorable”.

This video will honestly make you go aww. As soon as the owner handed the cat its baby kitten, she couldn’t help herself but show her love in every way possible. Beginning with hugging the kitten tightly, the cat started licking her baby all over.

