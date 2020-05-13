International Cricket Council Has a Quiz for Us; Can You Guess Who this Legend Is?

With all sports events, including those of cricket, called off or postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has taken to its social media platforms to entertain sports enthusiasts.

Ranging from throwback games to fun trivia, ICC’s social media accounts are too much happening during the lockdown. In a recent post, ICC asked cricket fans to name a legendary batsman with some hints.

The catch is to guess the player only with the stats given in the caption and not taking the help of Google. See for yourself if you can crack the code?

The clues given in the post say that the cricketer has scored 35 centuries I international cricket; in One Day International (ODI) matches, his average score is 47 with a strike rate of over 90. Also, his highest score in Test cricket was 291.

The picture posted along with the quiz is that of a statue standing with pads on and the bat was raised above the head. While many cricket admirers commented their guess on the post, ICC is yet to declare the answer.

ICC’s other quizzes include guessing a cricket stadium by its picture, guessing a player by their milestones and guessing the player with a picture of their symbolic sweater.

Earlier, ICC announced that the qualifying events for the 2021 Women’s World Cup and 2022 Men’s Under-19 World Cup were being postponed. The events were scheduled to take place in July 2020.