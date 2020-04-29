International Dance Day: A Look at Some Timeless Bollywood Hook Steps

Dance numbers are an indispensable part of Bollywood movies. A Bollywood movie without a dance sequence does not exist, unlike Hollywood.

While hundreds of dance steps are added each year, few of them end up being viral and stay with us for long, long time. Each choreographer puts an undeniable amount of energy and hard work in creating a sequence. However, some of them get engraved in our memory.







This International Dance Day, we revisit some of the famous viral hook steps from Bollywood:







1. Ek Pal Ka Jeena: Hrithik Roshan created a buzz in Bollywood when he gave a hit debut with Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. The dance steps from the song Ek Pal Ka Jeena went on to become a bigger hit than the actor himself, especially the pushing step.







2. Kajra Re: The Bachchan family created a blast on stage with the song Kajra Re in Bunty aur Babli. Vaibhavi Merchant choreographed the song for the movie with multiple viral steps.



3. Beedi Jalaile: Omkara’s item song Beedi Jalaile also created evergreen dance steps. Bipasha Basu did not just win the hearts of the actors on screen, but also made her remember steps for a lifetime, including the kite flying step, as we popularly call it.







4. Oh ho Jaane Jana: As long as this song plays, we remember everything about it. From the dialogues to the dance steps, Salman Khan created an everlasting memory for us with this song from Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya.







5. Aankhein Khuli Ho Ya Ho Band: Mohabbatein is one of the hit movies from Shah Rukh Khan with this song being a memorable one for all of us, just like most of its other songs. Be it the like ‘Ek ladki thi deewani si’ or the arm step in the tururu, we have learnt it by heart.