Harry Potter Fans Are Putting Their Best Foot Forward With this Wand-themed Dance

The world marks the International Dance Day on April 29 this year. The day as the name rightly suggests is meant to celebrate the spirit and art of dancing. While most people across the world are locked inside homes as the pandemic rages on, dancing comes as a good way of dealing with stress and also as a way of maintaining physical fitness. Many people have been sharing dance videos from different parts of the world today. Under normal circumstances, there would have been proper events where people would have gathered and danced together.

However, today an unusual dance video has been going viral on the internet. The video shows how people in parts of Australia, America and the UK are dancing with a magic wand. Interestingly, most people who are seen in the dance video are wearing the Hogwarts school uniform. The clip, which will surely bring a smile to all Harry Potter fans across the globe, has been filmed in Melbourne, London, New York, and San Francisco. The 90 seconds clip is being widely loved by netizens.

Today we're celebrating #InternationalDanceDay with some Wand Dance wonder from around the world! pic.twitter.com/HtJWYBVrKw— Harry Potter and the Cursed Child AUS (@CursedChildAUS) April 29, 2021

The video titled Wand Dance Across The Worldhas been shared on the official page of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. This is a British play written by Jack Thorne based on the Harry Potter series written by JK Rowling. The play premiered in 2016. The two part play begins nineteen years after the events of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows.

The International Dance Day was started in 1982 by the Dance Committee of the International Theatre Institute, which is the main partner for the performing arts of UNESCO. The day is celebrated every year on April 29 to commemorate the birthday of Jean-Georges Noverre, the creator of modern ballet. International Dance Day was initiated to encourage participation and education towards dance, with several dance fests and events organised all over the globe on this day.

