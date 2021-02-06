International Day of Zero Tolerance for FGM: Five Women Fighting to Eradicate Female Genital Mutilation

The practice of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) is not only cruel and barbaric, but is also highly risky in terms of a woman’s health. The act of FGM can lead to severe pain, excessive bleeding, genital tissue swelling, among other things. There is a huge psychological impact of the cruel practice, which more than often leads to survivors going through post-traumatic stress disorders andanxiety disorders. By definition of the World Health Organization (WHO), Female Genital Mutilation is basically anything that involves partial or total removal of the external female genitalia.

Over the years, many human rights activists and survivors have come forward to do something or the other to try and prevent as many cases as possible. Some people have made organisations that work towards eradicating the barbaric practice, while quite a few of them are trying to educate the masses about the impact of Female Genital Mutilation on a woman’s body.

Here is a look at five women across the globe who are working against Female Genital Mutilation:

Rugiatu Turay:Based out of a West African nationSierra Leone, Rugiatu Turay is herself a survivor of Female Genital Mutilation. She was all of 12 when the cruel practice was done toher. In order to fight against FGM and other harmful cultural practices, she founded the Amazonian Initiative Movement (AIM) in 2002. She aims to fight the menace by educating and empowering girls and women.

Mariya Karimjee:The Pakistan-based activist shared her story of FGM on a podcast. She can be credited to bring this issue into the public realm. Through her constant interactions, she has more than often said that Female Genital Mutilation is an act of child abuse and should be considered like one. She is a survivor herself and has addressed the topic of sexual pleasure as an FMG survivor in her country at least.

Mariam Dahir:Dr. Mariam Dahir from Hargeisa, Somaliland, has taken the Herculean task of abolishing FMG from her country. She got inspired to work for the cause while she was a trainee doctor. She is currently a lecturer at Frantz Fanon University in Hargeisa, and is working towards including the FGM component in the medical curriculum so that more and more people can know about the risks and complications associated with Female Genital Mutilation.

Leyla Hussein:She is one of the most active campaigners against FGM. Being a survivor herself,she uses different personal experiences to come up with social and political strategies for eradicating the practice. She is presently a psychotherapist who has been quite vocal about the need for more psycho-social support for survivors.

Ifrah Ahmed:She is attributed as one of the strongest forces behind banning of Female Genital Mutilation in Ireland in 2012. She underwent the exceedingly cruel procedure at the age of 8. Her life story has been the inspiration behind a movie titled, A Girl from Mogadishu.The movie is basically about her experience with FGM and the kind of impact it had on her life.