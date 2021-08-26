Let’s admit it. As much as we might love our dogs, a few behaviours exhibited by them can leave us scratching our heads. At one moment, they are these furry balls listening to you ranting about your favourite TV character dying, the next moment, they are eating poop. While these habits make absolute sense in the dog universe, their human parents might need an interpreter to decode some of the seemingly quirky habits, and who is better than a veterinary doctor to do the same?

We ask Dr Jasleen Kaur, who runs Allvet Pet Clinic in Hyderabad, the reasons behind a few of the common behaviours.

1. Chasing their own tail: It’s a fun thing to do for them. Nothing to be worried about. But if they are doing it excessively, they might have hurt their tail or their deworming session might be due. Check with your vet.

2. Eating grass: The popular explanation is that dogs eat grass/leaves because they provide relief from an upset stomach, but it’s not true in most of the cases. They eat grass because they want to eat grass. Period.

3. Licking: If a dog licks her parent, she does it to show affection. She licks her pups for the same reason. Dogs also lick themselves as part of grooming, but if they are doing it more than usual, they might be bored. They have pent-up energy which is not finding an outlet. Taking them out for a walk would be a good idea at this time. Sometimes, they can do it to grab their parents’ attention, especially if it has worked in the past.

4. Eating their own poop: This can be another tactic to get their parents’ attention. If they realise that this behaviour had made you chase them or scold them earlier, they might do it again. This could also mean that they are suffering from some deficiency and are in need of food supplements. It’s also helpful to bear in mind that mothers might eat the excreta of her pups to keep the area clean. They generally grow out of it after the pups can take care of themselves. In case they don’t, it can be corrected by keeping them away from the soiled areas and engaging them in other activities.

5. Biting while teething: This is one behaviour that puppies share with human beings. They bite and nibble on everything when their teeth are making an appearance in order to test bite strength, relieve their gums of pain and other reasons. However, huskies might be an exception to this as they are known to eat everything, from tennis balls to plastic covers, even after they have reached adulthood.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here