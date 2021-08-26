International Dog Day: Your Furry Friend Can Help You Find Love, Says Study

If a study by a dating site is anything to go by, your chance of finding love is higher if you are into rescuing animals. On International Dog Day, OkCupid shared data from its in-app questions on how millennial daters in their search for unconditional love, look at the relationships their potential partners have with their furry friends.

Responses shared by daters on the app suggest that 67% users would either love to have a furry friend, or already do. Daters also have a soft spot for rescued animals, with 81% users saying that they would date a person who rescues stray animals and brings them home. Confirming this further, 66% of users said they would prefer to adopt a pet rather than make a purchase from a breeder. Coming to how these adorable animals can help daters in their search for love, pets are also the purr-fect conversation starters for 31% millennials, coming second to talks about goals, plans and wishes. In fact, 53% users feel that pet owners who ‘baby-talk’ to their pets are endearing. Fair to say, millennials feel that talking in cute ‘baby voices’ to one’s pets shows a person’s sensitive side, a great quality to look for when searching for your kind of love.

To further understand how users feel about these four-legged bundles of joy and how their pet beliefs can impact their search for love, the dating app also asked its users the following questions:

Would you allow a pet to sleep on your bed?

43% users have said they would allow their pet to sleep on their bed alongside them, while 32% would not prefer their pets to sleep on their bed.

Are you a cat person or a dog person?

Most users on Okcupid are pet lovers, with 41% saying they prefer dogs, 26% saying they love both dogs and cats, 6% have space in their lives strictly for cats, while 27% say neither.

Do you like large dogs?

63% users responded with a resounding yes for the large burly animals, while 37% would prefer small dogs running around in their lives.

When a dog licks your face, what is your reaction?

42% of users respond with ‘Aww, how cute!’ when a dog licks their face and showers them with kisses while 26% users would prefer to not let dogs lick their face, and 32% aren’t exactly sure of how they would react.

Would you run into a burning building to rescue your pet?

59% of users said they would rush to rescue their pet without a doubt, and only 1% said that they wouldn’t. 14% said their actions would depend on the conflagration, and 25% of users who responded to this question did not have pets.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here