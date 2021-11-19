A simple Instagram search for the hashtag body positivity or self-love throws up thousands of women celebrating bodies of all shapes, sizes and skin tones. Searching for a man in this sea of body love is like looking for a needle in a haystack. While women’s bodies have been scrutinised more than men since time immemorial, it’s about time male insecurities relating to body image are addressed, too. The underlying sexism of the dictionary definitions of masculine and feminine is not lost on any of us. While masculine includes macho and muscular as meanings, feminine denotes delicate and soft (apparently). Compared to the number of female body-positive influencers, the representation for men is sorely lacking. On International Men’s Day, we examine why men are not included in the ‘body positive’ movement.

What is body positivity

Body positivity is an umbrella term that encourages you to accept yourself for who you are with all the scars, ‘thunder’ thighs, and stomach rolls, aspects which society has always shunned. Slamming the inaccurate media portrayal of beauty tropes which included, tall, lean, light-skinned, muscular and flawless, it has its roots in the fat acceptance movement of the 1960s which focused on ending fat-shaming. However, it was revived again in 2012 with wider popularity and aimed to debunk the unattainable female beauty benchmarks.

Dr. Samir Parikh, Director of Fortis National Mental Health Programme, in a conversation with News18, said that people who lack a sense of comfort about themselves or who feel they’re not good at some task, may actually have their body image impacted and vice versa. The body image thought process happens through what people see in different forms of media and the approval, recognition or validation seen from your peers. “The essential thing is to identify individual uniqueness, stay physically mentally fit and healthy, build good relationships and be your own self.”

Fashion and cosmetic brands have made conscious decisions to stay woke by including bigger, darker, curvier bodies in their advertising. In this woke exercise, we hardly ever see men who do not conform to the conventional beauty standards being featured on magazine covers or advertisements. Although body positivity movement did not start off with a gender-specific focus, women have largely been at the forefront frustrated by their bodies being constantly dissected in public. But, eating disorders and body anxiety for men are on the rise and it’s time they played a larger role in the discussion.

Men’s bodies have rarely figured in social media discussions as much as women and premium brands have always steered clear of bigger men. Lean has always been the body type associated with men, from Da Vinci’s Vitruvian Man to the Marlboro man, unlike women who have been historically painted as voluptuous. Fashion has made great strides in terms of men donning dresses, heels and rocking androgynous wear, but the models still remain sinewy. Most brands are wary of moving away from biceps and are not yet ready to take the risk of championing diverse shapes.

Superhero-superhuman fad and size discrimination

Almost all popular representations of men feed into the notion that the alpha male is expected to be taller, stronger and trimmer with rippling muscles and sculpted abs, almost Greek god-like figures. Being skinny symbolises a weakling and being fat becomes the butt of jokes. Plus size men are a rarity in Indian fashion shows. Lakmé Fashion Week (LFW) had begun hosting aLL - an apparel brand exclusive for plus sized people - from 2016. Although this is a huge step forward for inclusivity, it has not sparked a larger movement that encourages men of all shapes to be comfortable in their bodies.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KAIS SUNDRANI (@kaissundrani)

Kais Sundrani, one of the first plus size male models in India, started building his way into the modelling field in 2015 when body positivity was still a nascent subject. Kais was body-shamed as a child for not fitting into the macho image. In college, too, he was rejected in fashion shows owing to his weight. “My launch pad was LFW, which was a dream stage for my ‘macho’ collegemates. I’ve heard companies say that they don’t need plus size models because that’s not their target audience. I wish male plus size models were also accorded the same amount of support that females get,” he told News18. Payment disparity also comes into the picture as plus size males are paid less compared to models from other genders and sizes. Adjudged as the best plus size model in 2020, Kais added that when he was bullied as a child for his weight, his parents encouraged him by saying that people of his size in the olden ages were considered royal and hence there’s no reason for him to feel unimportant.

The age-old gendered rules have forced men to historically shy away from talking about their bodies openly. Being conscious about how you look or dress is relegated to the feminine or gay spectrum and men paying attention to their skin is seen as a blemish on the perceived manliness. Recently Babil Khan had shared how he has been skincare-shamed. “Can you believe some people STILL go, ‘Are you a girl?’ when I apply face masks or make-up before going out?” he wrote. It does not mean that men don’t care about their appearances, considering the fact that the global male grooming market was pegged at a whopping US$ 69.8 Billion in 2020.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Label Rahul Dasgupta (@labelrahuldasgupta)

Rahul Dasgupta, the eponymous founder of Label Rahul Dasgupta, thinks there’s still a long way to go for body positivity in India. “There are very few initiatives for plus size male models. We used to associate beauty/fashion with women only, leaving out men, for a really long time. If we compare the ratio of womenswear labels to menswear, the numbers are quite drastic. So, imagine narrowing the numbers down to plus size models.”

Launched in 2020, Rahul wanted to create a fashion brand that includes everyone. Being a marginalised and bullied kid himself, he ensured that the label caters to every type of body irrespective of being fat, skinny, young, old, gay or straight. “We are celebrating humanity and spreading awareness,” he added in a conversation with News18.

The age of gym-gods

Although maintaining a healthy, exercise-led lifestyle is what everyone should strive for, bodybuilding becomes dangerous when it borders on obsession. Pop culture which assigns lead roles to muscular men as well as the massive popularity of superheroes have driven the pressure to look up to these impossible male beauty standards. A study by University of California, Los Angeles psychiatrists found that compared to the 1970s, men feel more worse about their bodies now. Social media has transformed as a medium to show off 100 bench presses and insane antics at the gym. There is a dominant trend of muscle dysmorphia (obsession with building muscles, also known as “bigorexia”) amongst men who chase the chiselled dream, coupled with a significant rise in eating disorders. The proportion of males with eating disorders is unknown owing to the stigma associated with it being seen as a ‘female disease’ and the subsequent reluctance of men to come forward with this problem. Most experts and recent research estimate that around 20 percent to 25 percent of the total number of people with eating disorders are male.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakti sikka (@shaktisikka)

Shakti Sikka, another plus sized model who walked the LFW in 2019, said “Mota has become a slang rather than just a word and many of us are hurt by it! Not caring about it is one way to deal with it, but most men have not even come out of their shells. The female domination of the fashion market should cease and companies should set their their audience as ‘everyone’ instead of just select sizes.”

Body dysmorphia, where individuals obsess over perceived flaws, affects both men and women in equal numbers. According to WebMD, 15% of cases including anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge-eating disorder can be attributed to men. Receding hairlines, hair loss and baldness are also seen as a step down in the pursuit of the perfect masculine body. Many studies have shown hair loss in males leads to depression and a feeling of inadequacy. There has been a 325 percent rise in male cosmetic surgeries like liposuction, nose surgery, facelifts, etc since 1997, as per a report by The American Society for Aesthetic Plastic Surgery. The lack of spaces for men to openly talk about these issues leads to a skewed body image and threatens the wellbeing of teenagers who are exposed to such expectations early on.

Why it’s important to include men in body-loving narrative

Pushpak Sen, a queer fashion student who went viral for breaking sartorial stereotypes by wearing sarees on the streets of Milan, feels that the concept of ‘love’ is seen to be motherly, sisterly or womanly in general, although it is one of the basic instincts of all animals including humans. “Firstly, we have to teach men to come out of their ‘macho’ cocoons. For me, it is perfectly fine to have any kind of body shape as long as you are feeling good about yourself, along with feeling healthy. The idea of ‘toxic’ masculinity is embedded in all of us because it is essentially in our subconscious. We need to call men beautiful; we need to pamper our fellow men; we need to give each other more compliments only then can ‘positivity’ flow in.” He believes that the biggest victims of patriarchy are men themselves and they need to be taught that. Feminism does not have a role to play in the exclusion of men in any journey as feminists don’t have any gender, nor do they cater to a particular sex. “You can be big, small, tall, short, lean, stout, hairy, smooth as butter but all you really need to be is fabulous and beautiful,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pushpak Sen (@thebongmunda)

Now, there also exists a countermovement of body neutrality which calls out body positivity as toxic, promoting obesity and highly commercialised in the present age. Body neutrality focuses on being grateful for bodily functions even if you’re not happy with the way it looks. Although, it has been branded as ableist.

While it’s been over half a decade since the broader body positivity movement emerged, a shift that consciously involves men, too, in this spectrum is yet to be seen. If more celebrities set the conversation rolling and brands expand their inclusivity, men will be encouraged to come forward with their daily struggles in body image. Actors like Uday Chopra and Nick Jonas have been targeted for their not-so-perfect bodies, while Arjun Kapoor has openly spoken about battling body shaming. Although tags like “love your chub” and “every body is beautiful” apply to all irrespective of genders, hashtags like #effyourbeautystandards and #allbodiesaregoodbodies deserve to see more of men owning their bodies and staying ‘real’ without the fear of being ridiculed.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.