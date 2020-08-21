BUZZ

International Space Station Crew Look For Source Of Cabin Air Leak, NASA Reveals

International Space Station Crew Look For Source Of Cabin Air Leak, NASA Reveals

NASA and Roscosmos said the situation represented no immediate danger to the crew or to the space station.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 21, 2020, 8:41 AM IST
Three crew members onboard the International Space Station will spend the weekend in the vessel’s Russian segment while they search for the source of a cabin air leak, NASA and Russian space agency Roscosmos said on Thursday.

“In September 2019, NASA and its international partners first saw indications of a slight increase above the standard cabin air leak rate,” NASA said in a statement.

It said the crew, composed of NASA’s Chris Cassidy and Russia’s Ivan Vagner and Anatoly Ivanishin, would close the station’s hatches this weekend to monitor air pressure and find the source of the leak.

NASA and Roscosmos said the situation represented no immediate danger to the crew or to the space station.

Earlier in July, Cmdr. Chris Cassidy and Bob Behnken completed their second spacewalk in under a week on Wednesday to replace old batteries outside the International Space Station.

They quickly tackled the big, boxy batteries. For every two outdated batteries coming out, a new and improved one goes in to supply power to the orbiting station on the night side of Earth.

(With inputs from multiple agencies)

