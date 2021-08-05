Space Station Did a 540-degree Spin, then Forward Flip. What Happened as Nauka Docked

On July 29, the International Space Station performed a 540-degree uncontrolled spin when a module Nauka, newly docked to the space station, fired its thrusters because of an error in its software. NASA said in a tweet that this event was inadvertent and unexpected, and moved the ISS by 45 degrees out of attitude.

Following this morning's docking of the Nauka module to the @Space_Station, the module's thrusters started firing at 12:45pm ET inadvertently and unexpectedly, moving the station 45 degrees out of attitude. Recovery operations have regained attitude and the crew is in no danger: pic.twitter.com/jFlDZD7ZHp— NASA (@NASA) July 29, 2021

However, in a detailed interview with the New York Times, Zebulon Scoville, the in-charge flight director in the mission control centre, said that the spin was actually one-and-a-half revolutions, which would amount to about 540 degrees. There was no danger to the astronauts aboard the space station, Scoville confirmed.

Based on the interview, here is the sequence of events:

On July 21, the Proton-M rocket launched the Nauka, a Russian ISS module into space from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan. Nauka is sent to function as a science lab, a docking for incoming spacecraft and would serve as an airlock for cosmonauts’ safe spacewalk.

On July 29, at 8:29 Houston time, Nauka docked into the ISS. The docking was successful.

On July 29, at 11:34 am Houston time, Scoville saw the caution warning board in the NASA control centre in Houston lit up. It displayed just two lines of code saying something was wrong and the ISS had lost “attitude control.” The firing of thrusters had overpowered the huge gyroscopes that perform 6000 revolutions per minute to keep the ISS steady.

Scoville’s counterparts in the Russian mission control centre told him that only a ground station in Russia could relay commands to Nauka, as it was configured that way. Always revolving around the earth, the ISS would take 70 minutes to pass over Russia, to be able to receive command.

According to Scoville, because Nauka was docked underside of the ISS when it tried to move, it pulled down the back of the ISS with itself pushing the front upwards. Soon, the rate of rotation reached 0.56 degrees per second.

Scoville declared a “spacecraft emergency,” which activated additional antennas across the United States so that the control team could contact the astronauts aboard the ISS.

The control team from the ground relayed commands locking the ISS’ solar arrays. Astronauts locked down the radiators. The astronauts inside the ISS did not report any noticeable change, as the spin was not fast enough.

To counteract the thrust by the Nauka module, the Russian control team fired thrusters on another Russian module Zvezda because they could not gain access to the Nauka module. When they realised it was not enough, they fired thrusters on a docked Russian spacecraft as well.

After 15 minutes, when Nauka burned up all its propellants, its thrusters went out. After that, the mission control brought the ISS to steady. Scoville told the New York Times, “After doing that backflip one-and-a-half times around, it stopped and then went back the other way.”

One hour later, everything came back to normal and Astronauts were given a day off to relax.

