International Space Station to Fall in the Pacific Ocean and Retire in 2031

Zooming across the periphery of the Earth at the speed of 8 kilometres per second, the International Space Station (ISS) has been hovering in the low-Earth orbit for more than two decades now. The one-of-its-kind laboratory has helped human civilization research and achieve some cutting-edge scientific and technological developments.

After serving humanity as the base for deep space exploration since the commencement of its concoction in 1998, the ISS is now rapidly heading towards retirement. According to the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, the ISS will cease its functioning by 2031. “The International Space Station is entering its third and most productive decade as a groundbreaking scientific platform in microgravity,” said Robyn Gatens, Director, International Space Station, in a press release.

As the world will bid adieu to the year 2030, the low-Earth orbit will see the last of ISS as the floating laboratory will cease operations and swoop down the Earth. According to NASA, the operators of the ISS will direct the station to fall in the South Pacific Oceanic Uninhabited Area, commonly known as Point Nemo. Point Nemo, in the Pacific Ocean, is considered to be the remotest location on Earth.

Advertisement

The ISS serves as the host to myriad scientific activities and experiments that contribute to the preparation of humankind to send the first woman and first person of colour to space. In addition, the ISS also hosts NASA groundwork for sending the first humans to Mars. However, in 2031, the ISS will no longer be a cosmic entity but will return to the ground, and all that will be left behind is the legacy of the station.

The next step after ISS’s retirement is also discussed by NASA in the press release. NASA is now creating space for Commercially-owned and operated low-Earth orbit destinations (CLDs), which will function as the alternative to the ISS. “The private sector is technically and financially capable of developing and operating CLDs with NASA’s assistance. We look forward to sharing our lessons learned and operations experience with the private sector to help them develop safe, reliable, and cost-effective destinations in space,” said Phil McAlister, Director, Commercial Space, NASA HQ.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.