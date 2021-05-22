International Tea Day 2021: Desis Pour Memes on Twitter to Show Their Never-ending Love for Chai

Known all over the world for its medicinal properties, the everyday beverage tea has its own special day. International Tea Day is celebrated worldwide on May 21. According to the United Nations, tea has several medicinal values and health benefits for its consumers. The day is celebrated on this day because the production in most tea growing countries begins in the month of May. A cup of tea has antioxidants, less caffeine than coffee and helps with weight loss. It has everything to win in a debate against any other beverage, no offence. The aromatic beverage is said to release stress. You might have heard many times that making a cup of tea for yourself soothes you and lightens your mood.

The beverage is so loved that chai lovers are always on a search to find new flavours of tea. While there are many varieties of tea like black tea, green tea, chamomile tea, people in India are so fond of milk tea and its various variants. Tea is considered a solution to many “problems." From headache to wooing a heart, the beverage does it all.

And when the chai lovers want to savour this day with its sweetness, some netizens expressed their love for this beverage through memes.

A Twitter user Versha shared that Tea day is definitely her day.

‘Mirzapur’ dialogues have always been used for memes, and this one goes apt for a chai lover.

Friday, 21may International tea day 2021Chai lovers:- pic.twitter.com/j88o234zXY— Aman Pandey🔥🇮🇳 (@Buchuu1) May 21, 2021

A clip from the famous TV serial ‘Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma’ where Jhetalal talks about his infinite love for the sweet beverage, also shows the importance of tea in our lives.

Talk of ‘Mirzapur’ memes and you get another one.

#InternationalTeaDayWhen my friend asks "chai peene chal raha" ? Le Me : pic.twitter.com/UNXnWKyrHv — Paras Jain (@__iamparas__) May 21, 2021

Every chai lover can relate to this dialogue from Ramayan.

Who else agrees?

Like why do people even ask for tea. Bring it. Then bring some more.#InternationalTeaDay— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) May 21, 2021

Netflix has its meme game on for International Tea Day 2021

Celebrating #InternationalTeaDay with a picture that’s an eternal mood 😌 pic.twitter.com/GAiAoF7oa9— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) May 21, 2021

At last, a tribute to the true partner of chai.

