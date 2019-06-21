Take the pledge to vote

Chennai Students ‘Bring’ Cricket World Cup Trophy Home On International Yoga Day 2019

Raka Mukherjee | News18.com@RakaMukherjeee

Updated:June 21, 2019, 3:41 PM IST
Chennai Students ‘Bring’ Cricket World Cup Trophy Home On International Yoga Day 2019
Image Credits: Twitter.
The cricket fever of World Cup 2019 has gripped fans all over the world, but no fans do it like Indians do, they take it up a notch.

Whether it be the loudest cheers at a stadium, or the most commentary on social media during a match, Indian cricket fans make sure their presence is felt, so the support for their team doesn't go unnoticed.

As India gears up to play Afghanistan, India may be one step closer to the World Cup Trophy. On International Yoga Day 2019, school children in Chennai showed their support for team India by making a formation in the shape of the World Cup Trophy to practice Yoga in.

The official Cricket World Cup Twitter handle shared their incredible commitment levels to Team India.

"Incredible commitment levels to #TeamIndia and International Yoga Day from these school children in Chennai, India," they wrote.

The students participating in this formation were from Velammal Main School in Mogappair, Chennai.

International Day of Yoga, or commonly and unofficially referred to as Yoga Day, is celebrated annually on 21 June since its inception in 2015.

Appealing to people to take yoga to all sections of society, Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said yoga is above everything, as he performed various asanas with around 40,000 enthusiasts at the Prabhat Tara ground here to mark the fifth International Day of Yoga.

