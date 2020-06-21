International Yoga Day 2020: Meet the Yoga Star who is Helping People Cope with Stress amid Lockdown

Living in lockdown for months at a stretch meant adopting new lifestyles and having to discoThe 30-day-pack was released in January this year and has been helping many people calm down and bravely face the unaccustomed routine in their lives. The first video in the series is titled ‘Day 0: Welcome’, while the next one is ‘Day 1: Recognition’. The actor, writer and international yoga teacher begins all of her videos by introducing herself and her pet dog Benji.

ver yourself anew. Many people found it hard to cope that came with being cooped up within the same four walls with the same set of people. Online studying and work can distract you only a little.

What to do with the overflowing amount of time?

Well, several people in the United States of America and elsewhere have looked up to an online yoga class. Hosted by Adriene Mishler from Texas, ‘Yoga with Adriene’ is a YouTube community with more than 7 million subscribers. One of her most popular yoga series that has been going viral in the last few months is the Home series.

By the time you reach the last day of the series, ‘called Day 30: Journey’, you have already found peace and contentment in a way you did not know was possible before.

The 35-year-old was a very popular yogic on the YouTube platform even before the pandemic came upon us. On her website, she has packs for everything – be it ‘Yoga for Courage’ or ‘Yoga for vulnerability’.

What distinguishes her from other yoga channels and public figures is perhaps her personal touch in the videos that make you feel like her friend or confidante even.