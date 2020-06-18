International Yoga Day 2020: These Babies are Pulling Off Yoga Asanas Like Pros

Yoga is becoming one of the most widely followed forms of physical and mental exercise that has a variety of benefits. From reduced stress to increasing strength; from better sleep to improved circulation – yoga is highly recommended for almost everyone.

But what about babies? Can children practice yoga and is it good for them. Well, the answer is a resounding yes. Not only does regular yoga practice from a young age strengthens the kids but it also makes them more flexible and expressive.

International Yoga Day 2020 is just around the corner and here are some popular videos where babies, and toddlers ace yogic poses.

Two-year-old yoga teacher

Lincoln James had created buzz in the world of yoga in 2012 when he was seen to be instructing his own yoga classes at the age of two. Although the famous video has been filed under the comedy section on YouTube, you are bound to be charmed by the toddler’s tone when he says, “Namaste. Leave ego at the door. Palms together”. The video has more than 1,500,000 views on the site.

Cosmic Kids Yoga

This is a YouTube channel dedicated to make yoga fun and enjoyable to kids. The host Jaime interacts in a child friendly way and is aided with multiple animations and scenario changes. The channel has over 8,66,000 subscribers and one of their most popular videos is a Halloween themed yoga session.

Five kids learn yoga together

Here, we see a yoga instructor from Lincoln Yoga Center teach some basic yoga poses to five kids. Starting from the table pose, the kids can be seen perfectly enacting the bow pose and the butterfly pose. The toddlers even follow their teacher almost accurately to finish the sun salutation or Surya Namaskar. The video is from 2015 and has over 29,00,000 views on YouTube.