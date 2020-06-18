International Yoga Day 2020: These Yoga Asanas Help Boosting Immunity and Relieve Stress

We all are stuck within our homes for months now, with a lot of stress and no special attention to immunity. With very little exercise, our health is being severely neglected. Boosting immunity becomes all the more important as seasons change.







Yoga is believed to be one of the most effective and easier ways to boost immunity and relieve stress.

This International Yoga Day, pledge to keep your immune system strong by following these yoga postures:







1. ArdhaMatsyendrasana or ArdhaMatsyendrasana: In this posture, one twists the spine which results in decompressing and nourishing it. It boosts immunity as all the toxins made due to improper digestion are thought to be removed, keeping the stomach and the body as a whole strong.







2. Matsyasana Variation or Supported Fish Pose: When you perform the matsyasana variation, it boots the depleted energy level of the body. It directly targets the lungs, helping in opening them and relieving the congestion.







3. PrasaritaPadottanasana or Wide-Legged Standing Forward Bend: This pose helps in cleaning the lungs and chest, loosening up the body and releasing the daily tension within the body.







4. ViparitaKarani or Legs Up the Wall: It is the ultimate stress-busting yoga pose which also helps in getting some good sleep. It has several benefits, including lymph drainage, blood circulation and releasing pressure.







5. Pranayama: This very popular breathing technique is said to be beneficial in releasing stress. It comes handy in improving the quality of life, lung function and dealing with hyperventilation symptoms.