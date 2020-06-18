International Yoga Day 2020: What Does the Bhagavad Gita Tell Us About Asanas?

People usually don’t pay much attention to their health and wellness because of their busy work routine.

Owing to lack of exercise and proper diet, a lot of people have started facing health challenges like diabetes, high or low blood pressure, weak bones and others. However, there is a cost-free way through which one can keep oneself healthy and fit, and that is yoga.





Practising yoga daily for 50-60 minutes helps maintain a balanced metabolism, increases flexibility, muscle strength and tone and improves respiration, energy and vitality. There are other benefits of yoga too. Realising the importance and benefits, the world has started celebrating International Day of Yoga on June 21 since the year 2015.

Yoga also finds mention in the Hindu holy scripture Bhagavad Gita. According to the Gita, there are 18 kinds of yoga.

Karma: Refers to action. As per the scripture, one should perform his duty or actions without thinking of outcome.

Karma Vairagya: This type of yoga expects humans to take the path of action and sacrifice. Karma and renunciation are considered to be means to liberation.

Jnana or Gyana: It suggests that people should seek knowledge to enlighten their lives.

ParamhamsaVijnana or Vigyana: Requires a person to take the path of realizing the ultimate truth.

Dhyana or Abhyasa: People who perform this yoga take to meditation to concentrate deeper.

Raja Vidya: This is about gaining secret knowledge by pleasing the Para Brahman (eternal, absolute truth).

AksaraParabrahman: It tells about the immortal nature of the Para Brahman.

Sankhya: Known as the yoga of analysis, it is about logical reasoning and intellect.

Visadh: In this form of yoga, a person seeks advice to solve dilemmas arising in mind.

Vibhuti Vistara: This teaches people to focus on the path of godliness.

Bhakti: It lays emphasis on the power of devotion, love and relationships.

Vishwaroopa Darshana: Through this yoga, one obtains the omnipresent form of the supreme being.

KshetraKshetrejnaVibhaga: This form of yoga is about associating the supreme being with prakriti (nature), purusha (man) and viveka (intellect). It also tells a person to give up ahamkara or ego.

ShraddhatrayaVibhaga: Requires a person to gain understanding of goodness, passion and ignorance



in life. Basically, he should be aware of what he consumes, does and thinks.

DaivasuraSampadVibhaga: In this yoga, one has to know the difference between the evil and divine qualities.

GunatrayaVibhaga: This form requires people to understand three qualities: Sattvic, Rajasic and Tamasic.

Purushottama: It is about the infinite nature of the supreme being.

Moksha Upadesha: In this yoga, a person has to detach from worldly distractions and surrender to the God.



