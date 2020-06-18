International Yoga Day: Start Practice with These 5 Easy Poses for Beginners

Yoga has been described as a healthy way of living which leads to a happy life and well-being. The meditation practice, which was earlier limited to India and its neighbouring countries, has now reached far and wide.

To celebrate the popular way of meditation, International Day of Yoga is observed annually on June 21. The first International Yoga Day took place in 2015 after a move by the United Nations. Yoga is not just physical meditation, but it also gives us mental and spiritual peace.

Everyone should try to follow yoga for a few minutes. Apart from keeping your body away from all kinds of diseases and pain by ensuring proper flow of blood, it also erases stress and tension. If you are a beginner, here are a few poses that you can start with:

1. Child's Pose or Balasana: As the name suggests, this pose makes you do some exercises quite like a child. Begin with kneeling on the floor, touch your toes together and sit on your heels. Now separate the knees as wide as your hips. Bring the forehead to the floor and relax the arms alongside the body, palms upwards, with a straight back.

2. Bridge Pose or Setu Bandha Sarvangasana: This pose helps in exploring spine extension and improves mobility. Lower your feet to the ground behind your back with the knees bent. The chest will be held forwards by the hands. Now, lift the back lying on the ground. Hold the ankles by the hands.

3. Cobra Pose or Bhujangasana: It is a reclining back-bending asana which helps in straightening the spine. To perform it, lie on the floor straight with your chest touching the ground. Spread your hands on the floor under your shoulders. Press the palm towards the floor, raise the upper part of the body slowly.

4. Corpse Pose or Savasana: One of the easiest yoga poses and perhaps the favourite of many, Savasana brings the body into a resting pose which is necessary. To do the pose, one needs to lie flat on their back, with hands on either side of the body. The pose is essentially to calm the mind.

5.Easy pose or sukhasana: This one helps in relaxing the neck and shoulder and ensuring flexibility. One needs to sit cross-legged, with a straight back. Move your neck to alternative sides, back and front, making it rotate clockwise and anticlockwise.