1-min read

Internet Cannot Keep Calm After Photos of Car Submerged in Florida’s Hotel Pool Go Viral

'The adult driver and passenger escaped after accidentally backing into the hotel pool,' West Palm Beach Police informed in a Facebook post.

Trending Desk

Updated:January 7, 2020, 4:07 PM IST
Internet Cannot Keep Calm After Photos of Car Submerged in Florida's Hotel Pool Go Viral
Image posted by West Palm Beach Police Department / Facebook.

Florida’s West Palm Beach police department shared images of a car submerged in a swimming pool, and netizens clearly could not keep calm about the incident.

The West Palm Beach police took to Facebook to share five photos in a post, out of which three pictures show a black coloured car submerged in a swimming pool, while one picture shows a broken railing of the premises, which apparently broke after the car rammed through it and the last picture shows a man inside the pool apparently involved in the process of taking the car out from the pool.

“Thankfully, no one was injured. The adult driver and passenger escaped after accidentally backing into the hotel pool. #westpalmbeach,” said the West Palm Beach Police in the Facebook post.

The post which has been liked more than 200 times and has been shared a hundred times, received all kinds of comments from social media users.

While replying to a user on Facebook, the police revealed the location of the incident as ‘Vicki Curtiss Stallings holiday inn near 45th street’

In a subsequent post the police shared a one minute and 54 seconds long video clip in which it can be seen that two red colour ropes have been attached to the car to pull it out from the pool. Towards the end of the clip the car is brought almost out of the pool.

It is no surprise that the video too received a lot of not so common comments as reactions. A user namely, Marisa Travaglini wrote, “He’s supposed to GET OUT of the car before going into the pool.”

While another user, William Andrew Pettengill stated, “Air bags ARE NOT the same as "swim floaties for cars."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
