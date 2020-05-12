Internet Cannot Stop Talking About this TikTok Hack to 'Reseal' an Open Cereal Box

Video-sharing app TikTok has been no less than a bounteous pool for life hacks during the quarantine.

From tutorials to trickeries, the social media platform has been abuzz with some novel concepts.

Today, another hack on TikTok will make you question the way you have been closing a packet of cereals all this while.

So, what is the right way?

A savvy TikTok user has demonstrated an unbelievably superior alternative. In the clip, the user shows her followers how she accomplishes the revolutionary methodology.

Each of the tabs at the top of the box should be tucked inwards after folding the side tabs. Crease press the sides while pinching the top tab of the box simultaneously.

Voila! You are now rewarded with an airtight sealed product. When you turn the box upside down, not a single cereal drops out!

It didn't take too long for the hack to extend to the whole of the TikTok world and also taking over other social media sites.

The game-changer tip posted on the video-sharing app garnered over 10 lakh views within a brief span of time.

Users commented at the clip stating that the tactic can be completely life-changing and another called it "loose faculty".