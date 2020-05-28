BUZZ

Internet Cannot Stop Talking About this TikTok Hack to Scoop Out a Perfect Cake Slice

Video by TikTok user: @mimstercx.

The clip has been viewed by more than 5.5 million times on TikTok alone. User Mimi To has also received varied appreciation from other social media users.

Cakes hold a very special place in celebrations and festivities.

With its varied forms, ingredients and colours; cakes are loved by all.

However, one of the trickiest parts of enjoying the delicacy is successfully scooping out a perfect piece.

Either the top filling gets annihilated or a proper triangle piece does not come out. But TikTok has the answer to this age-old trouble. A TikTok user’s mother has ended the misery once and for all using a pair of kitchen tongs.

@mimstercx

My mom is a beast ##fyp ##food ##lifehack ##creative

♬ original sound - janicecastro436

The post has been captioned as: "My mom found a life hack." In the video, the proud daughter showcases how her mother places the tong and scoops out a perfectly shaped piece of cake.

While one user called the hack a “genius” attempt; another wrote, “Game changer”.

"Ive done this so many times its a perfect hack (sic)," a user agreed in the comments section. Another wrote, "Equal portions for everyone".

Although this hack will help in getting the equal portioned, perfect shaped slices, one can go to their conventional knives for carving out the biggest piece for themselves.

Experts also mentioned that tongs that are straight and have a flat-edge would cut out the pieces better than the round ones.


