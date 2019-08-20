Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Internet Can't Get Over this Melodious Rendition of 'Gori Tera Gaon' by Zomato Executive

'He sings it so beautifully that it's difficult to take away your attention from his melodious voice,' a Facebook user commented on the now-viral video.

News18.com

Updated:August 20, 2019, 10:05 AM IST
Screenshot from video posted by Anirban Chakraborty / Facebook.
Loading...

The video of a delivery executive for Zomato singing "Gori Tera Gaon Bada Pyara" went viral when the recipient of the food he brought, posted it on social media.

Meet Pranjit Haloi, the man whose dreams of being a singer saw the light of day when a Guwahati resident and Zomato customer, Anirban Chakraborty, requested him to sing after reading about his passion on his profile.

The power of social media can truly be realized at times like these when users on a large scale launch those talented few, whose dreams may not have been realized otherwise.

Zomato user, Chakraborty explained in his post:

“..Presenting Pranjit Haloi ( Zomato delivery boy who delivered food today at my doorstep ) .... I saw in the app that " he wishes to become a singer someday " .. I planned and requested him to sing a song . he is so good that i made this video ... I request everyone to watch and help to fulfill his dreams ... (sic).”

Haloi presented a heartfelt rendition of the once-popular Hindi song from the 1976 movie Chitchor, directed by Basu Chatterjee.

Once posted by Chakraborty, it started amassing thousands of comments and currently, the original post has over a thousand comments, 10K shares and 14K reactions from people all over the world.

A Facebook viewer, who came across the video, remarked, “He sings it so beautifully that it's difficult to take away your attention from his melodious voice.”

Haloi’s viral video surfaced days after a rendition of "Ek Pyar ka Nagma" originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar for Shor (1972) had experienced a similar craze.

Ranu Mandal, who earned her living by singing Mageshkar’s songs at West Bengal’s Ranaghat railway station also received a complete makeover after her video received thousands of shares and comments.

Meanwhile, Pranjit Haloi received appreciation from thousands of people whose recognition of his talent made him an internet sensation overnight.

Through their comments, they agreed that his hidden talent “needed a boost” and wished him well for his further musical endeavours.

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

