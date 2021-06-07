Internet Can't Stop Marvelling at This Remarkably Easy Hack to Keep Reusable Grocery Bags Dry

Reusable grocery bags are absolutely necessary in everyday use. They also do much less harm to the environment. But where there is a solution, there is a problem and again, a way to solve the issue. If you are someone who regularly uses reusable plastic grocery bags, you may often find yourself struggling with their voluminous nature.

The bags can be rather too unruly at times to fit into kitchen drawers. Or if you have a secret stash of eco-friendly enviro-bags from the local market taking over your space, it can get really hard to keep the areas tidy. A great idea can be to edit down your reusable bag collection. This is one simple kitchen-related organization hack to instantly feel lighter.

When it comes to kitchen use, the ordeal is entirely different. While the reusable plastic bags come so handy as a storage option or a space-saver, but a huge amount of effort goes in keeping them clean and dry. So if they are not dry, you may have to use another bag, hence, the reusing factor doesn't come into play. A Reddit user, however, discovered a mind-bogglingly simple way to solve this problem. You will be surprised how you never thought of such an uncomplicated system.

The hack posted by the person on the platform is that you can now completely dry your reusable bags after washing them with a pair of spring loaded kitchen tongs. A picture to demonstrate the correct use was also shared and it is surprising indeed. The reusable bag can be seen placed upside-down with a pair of tongs laid out inside it to hold it open so that the bag can just dry over the kitchen sink.

Take a look at the post:

The post received 95 per cent upvotes and invited some really interesting discussions. Few users appreciated the hack, while others came up with alternative ideas of their own.

One of the users, who seemed pretty amused by the post, quipped in the comments section saying, “because I recently bought some tongs and, aside from clicking them in readiness, I want to expand their portfolio of uses. Another user recommended that one can just also dry it with a dish towel cloth after reversing it inside out".

