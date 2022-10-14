Internet Can't Stop Swooning Over This ‘Hot’ Electrician in Dirty Work Trousers

It is common to come across a picture of someone on social media and instantly develop a crush on them. However, a female electrician has been left unable to handle the male attention she has been getting ever since she modelled in her dusty work trousers. Isabell McGuire is an electrician, who is probably great at her job but the internet is not interested. Isabell has been receiving an array of marriage proposals.

Isabell is the epitome of the phrase that no profession requires you to look a certain way. Recently, while at work, she decided to add a little flavour to her otherwise understandably monotonous work. The electrician, who also boasts around 105,000 followers on TikTok, decided to try some dance moves to Akon’s Smack That from her work site and took off her dirty work hoody and posted her little ‘leisure along with work’ session on TikTok.

According to a Daily Mail report, Isabell showed her toned midriff beneath a black long-sleeve crop top. She wore this with her black work boots and her black work pants, which were caked in white dust. It may be the most bizarre combination but the internet had already fallen in love with her.

Apart from people asking her to marry them, some even posted cheeky messages like, “My house needs some redoing”.

Isabell has since been flooded by comments and messages from people swooning over her. Looks like this electrician certainly created a ‘spark’.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here