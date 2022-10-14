CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#RussiaUkraineWar#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » Buzz » Internet Can't Stop Swooning Over This ‘Hot’ Electrician in Dirty Work Trousers
1-MIN READ

Internet Can't Stop Swooning Over This ‘Hot’ Electrician in Dirty Work Trousers

By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: October 14, 2022, 10:59 IST

Delhi, India

Isabell has been receiving an array of marriage proposals.

Isabell has been receiving an array of marriage proposals.

The electrician, who also boasts of around 105,000 followers on TikTok, decided to try some dance moves to Akon’s Smack That from her work site

It is common to come across a picture of someone on social media and instantly develop a crush on them. However, a female electrician has been left unable to handle the male attention she has been getting ever since she modelled in her dusty work trousers. Isabell McGuire is an electrician, who is probably great at her job but the internet is not interested. Isabell has been receiving an array of marriage proposals.

Isabell is the epitome of the phrase that no profession requires you to look a certain way. Recently, while at work, she decided to add a little flavour to her otherwise understandably monotonous work. The electrician, who also boasts around 105,000 followers on TikTok, decided to try some dance moves to Akon’s Smack That from her work site and took off her dirty work hoody and posted her little ‘leisure along with work’ session on TikTok.

According to a Daily Mail report, Isabell showed her toned midriff beneath a black long-sleeve crop top. She wore this with her black work boots and her black work pants, which were caked in white dust. It may be the most bizarre combination but the internet had already fallen in love with her.

Apart from people asking her to marry them, some even posted cheeky messages like, “My house needs some redoing”.

Isabell has since been flooded by comments and messages from people swooning over her. Looks like this electrician certainly created a ‘spark’.

Read all the Latest Buzz News and Breaking News here

About the Author

Buzz Staff

A team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on the Internet while exploring science, cricket, tech, gender, Bollywoo...Read More

Tags:
first published:October 14, 2022, 10:59 IST
last updated:October 14, 2022, 10:59 IST