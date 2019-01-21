Internet Can't Take Its Eyes Off David Beckham's Dog, Who Sleeps in Rs 4 Lakh Louis Vuitton Blanket
While some admired the dog's chic style, many observed that spending so much money on a pet's accessories was a waste of precious funds that could be used to actually help others in need.
The blanket caused some debate among Netizens. | (Source: Instagram/VictoriaBeckham)
Making fashionistas jealous, the cocker spaniel has been going viral on the internet and not just for her cute snout. In a photo posted by Victoria Beckham on her Instagram account recently, little Olive can be seen snoozing on David's chest.
While the photo itself is uber cute, what grabbed eyeballs instead was the luxurious red blanket that the furball was wrapped in. Not to anyone's surprise, the blanket turned out to be an original Louis Vuitton number with a market price of just above Rs 4 lakh.
The picture has garnered a range of responses from Posh Spice's followers. While some admired the dog's chic style, many observed that spending so much money on a pet's accessories was a waste of precious funds that could be used to actually help others in need.
However, those who know Victoria and David Beckham would know that the power couple are always branded and do not shy away from expressing their unique, and very expensive, style whenever possible.
Meanwhile, Twitter could not help but react to the dog's spoilt life.
This is David Beckham and his dog Olive— Erewash Sound (@erewashsound) January 17, 2019
Olive is wearing a £4,600 blanket..
Olive is basically wearing my life’s savings...
That is all pic.twitter.com/mh7ptEEMF8
I think this one picture has all the elements needed to solve every problem in the world...for women!!! David Beckham, a dog, and Louis Vuitton = happiness ❤️ #thelibraloungewithkeisha #davidbeckham #dogs #pets #cute #louisvuitton #victoriabeckham #thursday #women #happy pic.twitter.com/M0fMZ9hGlP— The Libra Lounge with Keisha (@Libralounge) January 17, 2019
Meet Olive Beckham, the celebrity dog draped in Louis Vuitton, who might just be the luckiest #pet around! https://t.co/5TUXfaoxVz. pic.twitter.com/3MSDh38Kv5— Cliverton Insurance (@ClivertonInsure) January 16, 2019
2 things….— Capital East Mids (@CapitalEastMids) January 16, 2019
Beckham =
Dog Blanket = £4600 pic.twitter.com/O2eV2EYjxW
David Beckham's dog was wrapped in a £4,600 Louis Vuitton blanket— Capital Yorkshire (@CapitalYorks) January 16, 2019
That's more expensive than Betty (JoJo's car) pic.twitter.com/XKDGv97OGd
David Beckham fans rage as he wraps dog in Louis Vuitton blanket costing nearly £5k: Victoria Beckham shared an adorable shot of David and their pooch – but fans were distracted by their very pricey blanket https://t.co/b9LrE9GqbG pic.twitter.com/siPU6a8Z1l— RushReads (@RushReads) January 15, 2019
Picture: InstagramLondon – Muddy, chewed and covered in hair, most dog blankets don’t normally have a long life.— FindallNews (@FindallNews) January 16, 2019
But Olive Beckham ... https://t.co/6LArRiET0F pic.twitter.com/GV9Twammze
I let my dog sleep on my €1500 sofa— JASON BICKERSTAFFE (@Jason6286) January 16, 2019
My bank account is €2.74
Beckham bank account is about €500 million pic.twitter.com/NYnpWxiSTZ
Olive Beckham the cocker spaniel is definitely living her best life... remember folks, that £5,000 blanket to them is the equivalent of a £5 one to us https://t.co/BGTW7TPCOd— House of Henry (@houseofhenryuk) January 15, 2019
The blanket was not actually a dog blanket, which generally cost much less. Even the most luxurious of them could be bought at rs 5,000-Rs 10,000 and for most of us, even that is an exorbitant price. The blanket was part of a Louis Vuitton collection from 2017 designed for humans.
Meanwhile, Olive, who is a star in her own right with 70,000 Instagram followers on her account, was unavailable to comment on the controversy surrounding her blanket.
