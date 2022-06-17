Internet Explorer Honoured with a Gravestone by South Korean Fan

Microsoft has finally pulled the plug on the iconic Internet Explorer. Even though people quite often ridiculed the web browser, they are mourning its retirement. The Internet Explorer, which was first released in 1995 as part of the add-on package for Windows 95 that year, failed to keep up with time and its competitors. While Microsoft ended its 27-years-old legacy on June 15, it has triggered collective nostalgia among netizens. People who used the browser for work, or even at schools and homes in the 1990s and early 2000s shared their fond memories of Internet Explorer on social media. One individual from South Korea got so emotional that he erected an Internet Explorer gravestone.

The fan honoured and remembered the browser by erecting a monument in the city of Gyueongju. The memorial has been placed on one of one the roofs in the city, next to a church. “He was a good tool to download other browsers,” reads the message on the gravestone. Sharing pictures of the memorial in a social media post, he wrote, “Remembering his unparalleled achievements.”

While the memes over laggy browser have been commonplace ever since competitors like Chrome and Firefox came to play, Internet Explorer was actually one of the most used in countries like South Korea and Japan.

In case you weren’t aware, up until 2014, South Koreans were legally required to use Internet Explorer for online shopping and banking. The government had even created digital certificates for citizens’ personal information using Microsoft plugin ActiveX. According to Risk Based Security, in 2014 the government lifted the mandatory use of ActiveX.

For people around the world, especially the 90s kids the browser served as the first gateway to the world wide web (www). It was also the only medium to access the popular browsers, therefore, there is a sense of sorrow.

