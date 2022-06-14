Internet Explorer to Retire after 27 Years of Service and Twitter is Getting Nostalgic

Internet Explorer is set to finally be retired on June 15 and Twitter, understandably, has been feeling a little nostalgic. Almost no one has used the search engine anytime of late and it is famously the butt of many jokes made at the expense of its slowness. However, many of our earliest memories on the Internet are associated with it, when Internet Explorer was the only option available. Internet Explorer, or IE, will be retired and go out of support tomorrow for certain versions of Windows 10.

Microsoft last year pointed out that the new Edge browser, successor of IE, has the compatibility mode for legacy websites and apps that will still require Internet Explorer core functionality to work.

Internet Explorer debuted 27 years ago in August 1995. It became the most popular search engine by 1996 as it was Javascript-enabled and allowed users to view JPEGs and GIFs. Microsoft has converted its successor, Edge, to Chromium which is the same foundation as the Google Chrome web browser.

“Not only is Microsoft Edge a faster, more secure and more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer, but it is also able to address a key concern: compatibility for older, legacy websites and applications. Microsoft Edge has Internet Explorer mode (“IE mode”) built in, so you can access those legacy Internet Explorer-based websites and applications straight from Microsoft Edge,” said Sean Lyndersay, Partner Group Program Manager, Microsoft Edge at Microsoft.

It remains to be seen if the Internet Explorer-themed memes are going to live a longer life yet.

