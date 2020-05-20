Internet Floods With Photos of Traffic Jams in India after Restrictions Eased in Lockdown 4.0

As the nationwide lockdown has been extended for two more weeks till May 31, heavy traffic was witnessed on the roads especially at the Delhi-Gurugram and Delhi-Noida borders and in Mumbai. For lockdown 4.0, most states have allowed some relaxations as far as the restrictions are concerned and some have even opened up public transport.

For instance, in West Bengal and Delhi, buses and cabs have been allowed to ply with limitations on the number of passengers. Private vehicles are also being allowed. Private and government offices are also gradually reopening and with more people hitting the streets to head to work, traffic jams are nothing extraordinary.

On the Delhi-Noida-Direct (DND) highway, long queues of vehicles were seen at the check posts as many people willing to attend their offices arrived at the borders on early Monday morning. The vehicular queue went up to over a kilometre as the police deployed at the border checked the passes and the identity cards of the people travelling. Similar scenes were witnessed at the Delhi-Gurugram borders as people arrived on way to their offices.

In Mumbai too, near Andheri, mile ling traffic jams served as a reminder of what life looked like before the coronavirus pandemic forces us all to stay indoors and a nationwide lockdown was imposed in the country on March 24.

Welcome back to Delhi#Lockdown4



DND traffic jam pic.twitter.com/VZjHGKvaMn — Pooja (@reporter_pooja) May 18, 2020

Traffic on NH 24 yesterday in Delhi. As the restrictions were eased in Lockdown 4.0 inspite of the cases increasing rapidly, people seem to be fleeing from the Indian capital. Kilometre long traffic is seen on the lane that goes out from Delhi and the other is almost empty. pic.twitter.com/22XrnvFakI — Sohaib Ilyas (@iamsohaibilyas) May 20, 2020

(With inputs from PTI)