Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Buzz
1-min read

Internet Freaks Out after Pet Cat's 'Meow' Sounds Like 'Are You Coming?' in Viral Video

In the video, cat’s owner can be seen moving from one room to the other just to see if he/she has heard the noise correctly following the absurd meow by the feline.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 8, 2020, 2:00 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Internet Freaks Out after Pet Cat's 'Meow' Sounds Like 'Are You Coming?' in Viral Video
The cat's owner shared a video of the freaky incident on TikTok | Image credit: TikTok

In a bizarre incident, a video footage has captured a cat’s meow sounding uncannily like a human saying "Are you coming?". The video, which has been shared on social media portal TikTok, has been viewed around 10 million times and has been liked over two million times, since being posted.

The video has garnered a plethora of comments with some users wondering if the cat was possessed while others asked human beings around her to run away.

In the video, cat’s owner can be seen moving from one room to the other just to see if he/she has heard the noise correctly following the absurd meow by the feline. He can repeatedly be seen asking the pet, ‘what did you just say?’

@iketommy

What did she say?!? #fyp #foryoupage #4upage #cat

♬ original sound - iketommy

The clip has been captioned as, “What did she say?!? #fyp #foryoupage #4upage #cat”

Of the 23,000 comments that have been posted on the short clip, one user who believed that the cat is possessed wrote, “that was a ghost….and not your cat..run!!”, a second user posted, “I say R…U…..N”. “That’s one possessed cat” posted a third user.

On the other hand there were TikTokers who said that animals can speak. One user posted, “I swear animals can talk but they aren’t allowed to let us know lol”.

A second Tiktok user commented, “Dude, I swear cats CAN talk if they WANT to! My cat would say/howl “Noo, Noo, Noo!” during bath time and other phrases too at different times.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram