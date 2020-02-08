Internet Freaks Out after Pet Cat's 'Meow' Sounds Like 'Are You Coming?' in Viral Video
In the video, cat’s owner can be seen moving from one room to the other just to see if he/she has heard the noise correctly following the absurd meow by the feline.
The cat's owner shared a video of the freaky incident on TikTok | Image credit: TikTok
In a bizarre incident, a video footage has captured a cat’s meow sounding uncannily like a human saying "Are you coming?". The video, which has been shared on social media portal TikTok, has been viewed around 10 million times and has been liked over two million times, since being posted.
The video has garnered a plethora of comments with some users wondering if the cat was possessed while others asked human beings around her to run away.
In the video, cat’s owner can be seen moving from one room to the other just to see if he/she has heard the noise correctly following the absurd meow by the feline. He can repeatedly be seen asking the pet, ‘what did you just say?’
@iketommy
What did she say?!? #fyp #foryoupage #4upage #cat♬ original sound - iketommy
The clip has been captioned as, “What did she say?!? #fyp #foryoupage #4upage #cat”
Of the 23,000 comments that have been posted on the short clip, one user who believed that the cat is possessed wrote, “that was a ghost….and not your cat..run!!”, a second user posted, “I say R…U…..N”. “That’s one possessed cat” posted a third user.
On the other hand there were TikTokers who said that animals can speak. One user posted, “I swear animals can talk but they aren’t allowed to let us know lol”.
A second Tiktok user commented, “Dude, I swear cats CAN talk if they WANT to! My cat would say/howl “Noo, Noo, Noo!” during bath time and other phrases too at different times.”
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Thursday 25 July , 2019 “Will Have to Take Back Bodies”: Army Chief Bipin Rawat's Warning to Pakistan
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 No Girl Amongst 216 Children Born in Last Three Months in Uttarakashi, Uttarakhand
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019 Mumbai Man Uses Cost-effective Method to Harvest Rainwater
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019 India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Don’t Create Mess Between Umar Riaz and Me, Says Himanshi Khurana
- Bigg Boss 13: Who Will Get Evicted from the House This Week? Vote Here
- Iowa Woman Takes Back Vote for First Openly Queer US Pres Candidate Pete Buttigieg after Realising He's Gay
- Indian Women's Team Pulls Out of Badminton Asian Championships Due to Coronavirus, Men's Team to Play
- An Internet Troll Tried to Mansplain 'Aurangzeb' to Historian Who Wrote Book on the Emperor