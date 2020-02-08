Internet Freaks Out after Pet Cat's 'Meow' Sounds Like 'Are You Coming?' in Viral Video

In a bizarre incident, a video footage has captured a cat’s meow sounding uncannily like a human saying "Are you coming?". The video, which has been shared on social media portal TikTok, has been viewed around 10 million times and has been liked over two million times, since being posted.

The video has garnered a plethora of comments with some users wondering if the cat was possessed while others asked human beings around her to run away.

In the video, cat’s owner can be seen moving from one room to the other just to see if he/she has heard the noise correctly following the absurd meow by the feline. He can repeatedly be seen asking the pet, ‘what did you just say?’

The clip has been captioned as, “What did she say?!? #fyp #foryoupage #4upage #cat”

Of the 23,000 comments that have been posted on the short clip, one user who believed that the cat is possessed wrote, “that was a ghost….and not your cat..run!!”, a second user posted, “I say R…U…..N”. “That’s one possessed cat” posted a third user.

On the other hand there were TikTokers who said that animals can speak. One user posted, “I swear animals can talk but they aren’t allowed to let us know lol”.

A second Tiktok user commented, “Dude, I swear cats CAN talk if they WANT to! My cat would say/howl “Noo, Noo, Noo!” during bath time and other phrases too at different times.”

