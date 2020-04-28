BUZZ

1-MIN READ

Internet Gears up to Leave the Planet After Pentagon Officially Releases UFO Videos

The videos were taken by pilots in training and showed what they had witnessed in the years 2004 and 2015.

Jashodhara Mukherjee
  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 28, 2020, 12:56 PM IST
History has been made on Tuesday as the Pentagon declassified three videos, which had been leaked previously, and confirmed that US Navy Pilots had indeed encountered unidentified flying objects or UFOs.

The Pentagon said on its official website that it had chosen to declassify the videos now so as to clear any doubts or misconceptions about the authenticity of the videos. You can read the full statement here.

The videos had been released without prior authorization and had been widely circulated in the public domain and on social media all these years.

The videos were taken by pilots in training and showed what they witnessed in the years 2004 and 2015. The New York Times and the BBC had also published the videos back then.

The very fact that aliens and UFOs may very well be real has been met with bittersweet reactions. While some are glad that their theories have finally been proved right, others feel it's just a bit too much to take in given that the world is fighting one of its deadliest battles against the coronavirus pandemic.

2020 has already been a rollercoaster year and we are only in the fourth month. With the pandemic and now with aliens, it leaves you wondering where we're heading.

But brushing all that aside, Twitteratti reacted to the news in the only way they know best. With memes.

