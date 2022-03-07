Internet Gets Emotional After Military Dog Gets Cremated With Three-Gun Salute in Mumbai

From airport check-ins, narcotics, to shipyards or railway stations, dogs have an immense contribution in assisting police and army forces in carrying out their duties. From guarding a household to protecting the country, these dogs are the bravest beings. One among them was Simba, a brave dog in the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad. Simba put his life at risk every time he was needed to detect a bomb planted by criminals or terrorists.

Sadly, the brave labrador passed away recently. Simba received a well-deserved state funeral for his exemplary and unmatchable service to the nation. Simba was cremated with a three-gun salute at the Veterinary hospital in Mumbai’s Parel. A Twitter user, who goes by the name Abhishek Joshi, shared this story on the microblogging site. Thanking the brave dog for his service, the user revealed, “Simba, the Bomb Detection dog was given the state funeral, and he was cremated with a three-gun salute at the Veterinary hospital in Parel, Mumbai.”

Simba, the Bomb Detection dog🐕‍🦺was given the state funeral, and he was cremated with a three-gun salute at the Veterinary hospital in Parel, Mumbai. https://t.co/77NM4tvledThanks for your service, Simba.🙏 pic.twitter.com/zRvSUnWvMl — Abhishek Joshi 👨‍💻🐶 (@kaalicharan) March 6, 2022

A video was also shared by another Twitter user, from the same event where police officials were seen paying their last respects to the brave dog.

People on the microblogging site shared their reactions and wished that Simba rests in peace. Some users even opined that dogs are the most wonderful beings.

“We don’t deserve dogs,” a user wrote, while another wondered how the canine died.

Dogs have proven how they are much more efficient and better at tackling dangerous situations. In September last year, the Indian Army paid tribute to a 9-year-old brave dog, named Dutch.

#Condolence#ArmyCdrEC condoles the death of 'Dutch' a 9 yr old ED dog who died on 11 Sept. He was a decorated dog of #EasternCommand who was instrumental in identifying IEDs in various CI/CT Ops. A real hero in service to nation. #Salute @adgpi @SpokespersonMOD pic.twitter.com/GKN4BA47IA— EasternCommand_IA (@easterncomd) September 14, 2019

Dutch was a decorated dog of Eastern Command, and was instrumental in identifying IEDs during various CI/CT Ops.

