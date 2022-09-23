Internet Gets Wooed by Cat's Tiny Helmet For Bike Ride With its Owner

It is another day, and another cat video is creating a buzz on the internet. Pet owners love to dress up their pets whether it is a woollen sweater or simple accessories. And don’t we also just love it when the furballs get all dolled up? This time social media users have been left in awe with an adorable video of a cat wearing a ‘tiny helmet’. It shows the four-legged furball is convincing a woman to take her out on a bike ride by taking all the safety measures.

In the now-viral Instagram reel, the cat and its human are discussing going on a bike ride. The clip then shows the cat wearing a tiny helmet and ready for the bike ride. It also got a matching helmet for the woman. The video ended with the duo on a bike ride around their residential block.

“Cutest tiny helmet,” read the caption posted with the video.

The video has racked up more than three million views so far. Social media users have fallen in love with the video and have flooded the comments section. One wrote, “I love your tiny helmet.” “This is so cute,” commented another. Someone also added, “Awww that helmet lol sooooo cute!” “Ginger is so cute in her adorable little helmet!” read one of the comments.

Human interactions with their furbaby are a sight to watch and often go viral. Another similar cat video surfaced on the internet recently. But it was the cat owner, this time, that caught the attention of the eagle-eye social media users. The clip shows the owner talking with his cat while singing. The cute conversation was filmed by the man’s partner



The clip garnered nearly 90 thousand views along with several reactions from users. People joked that the cat did not look impressed about how her conversation with the owner was recorded on camera. Several others shared their story of signing to pets.

