Internet Goes Bananas Over 'Duct-Taped Banana' Art Sold for Rs 85 Lakh in Miami

Describing a banana as 'a symbol of global trade, a double entendre, as well as a classic device for humour,' Italian artist Cattelan brought the fruit with him to draw inspiration.

Trending Desk

December 6, 2019
Internet Goes Bananas Over 'Duct-Taped Banana' Art Sold for Rs 85 Lakh in Miami
Picking up random objects and turning them into beautiful crafts and artsy things is what modern art is all about.

Nonetheless, you may wonder that how can a banana, duct-taped to the wall, get sold as ‘art’ for $120,000 (over Rs 85 lakh)?

Italian artist Maurizio Cattelan has done the same for his ‘Comedian’ work displayed at Art Basel Miami in an exhibition.

Describing a banana as “a symbol of global trade, a double entendre, as well as a classic device for humour,” Cattelan brought the fruit with him to draw inspiration.

He later mounted the banana on a wall on his hotel room.

Artnet reported that two editions of this artwork were sold to two French collectors already. The third edition, which is priced at $150,000 (approx Rs 1 crore), will be bought by a museum.

However, the artist hasn’t revealed anything on what should the buyers do once the fruit begins to decompose or how often should they change the banana.

Netizens are shocked at the exorbitant price tagged with the banana art and came up with the best reactions on twitter. Calling it ‘fake crap art’, one user wrote, “I could have taped it much better at least can't wait for the clever buyer to have a decomposed piece of crap fake art.”

Giving a better offer, another user hilariously wrote, “Not the last one, i got like 20 Duct-taped bananas ready to go. Offers on reply, starting... now.”

