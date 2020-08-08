Internet Got Paytm to Change its Name to Binod and We Have Peaked As a Meme Nation

Yep, Paytm is now Binod.
A burning question that left many on the Indian Internet scratching their heads on Friday was: Who is Binod? The short answer to that is... everyone is Binod.
If 2020 hasn't been bizarre enough already, "Binod" has become a viral meme in India and it's all because of a YouTube comment.
For those who aren't in sync with the weird world of memes, Slayy Point, a famous YouTube channel run by Abhyudaya and Gautami recently went down the rabbit hole that is the Indian comments section in one of their videos and a meme was born.
Both Abhyudaya and Gautami gave us a glimpse of what really goes on in the "filthy" comments section of videos where the commenters leave behind stuff that will have you scratching your heads. From "thoko likes" to penning down out of context poetries, a lot goes on in the comments' world.
Titled "Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD)," one of the comments that stood out in their now-viral video was from a certain person Binod Tharu who simply wrote "Binod".
Internet being Internet, turned everything and everyone around them into Binod. As the memes flooded the social media timelines, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @GabbbarSingh made a humble request to the leading mobile payments app Paytm to change their official Twitter username to Binod.
"@Paytm Can you change your name to Binod? Be a sport. C'mon," the user wrote tagging the brand on the microblogging site.
@Paytm Can you change your name to Binod? Be a sport. C'mon.— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) August 7, 2020
"Done," responded Paytm and changed its name to Binod on Twitter.
Done. https://t.co/zjxs0bDWey— Binod (@Paytm) August 7, 2020
Slayy Point, the originator of the Binod meme was impressed as were the others.
DAMN! #binod— Slayy Point (@SlayyPoint) August 7, 2020
This is how Paytm's profile page looks like right now.
In case you missed the Binod memes, here are a few of them:
Everyone rn #binod pic.twitter.com/Cq9PbkiWm0— BBD 🐒 (@ERascala) August 6, 2020
Why #binod why ? pic.twitter.com/hJKMiZtoGp— Anonymous (@theshitposter_) August 6, 2020
*Everyone is in love with the name #binod *Meanwhile Vinod: pic.twitter.com/NeqbmPpanI— Neeshantt (@thenishantrana) August 7, 2020
Probably #binod is more popular than @SlayyPoint now— icamehereforbts (@NathTiasa) August 6, 2020
Me to myself who was trending #binod today pic.twitter.com/zo1XMGpmB0— ST_Love⁷ (@BaaraSingha) August 7, 2020
#binod No one :Memers rn : pic.twitter.com/dWVpJltiif— Raiyu (@Raiya_58) August 6, 2020
#binod keeps trending on twitter ,, and his name on rest social media.Meanwhile #binod : pic.twitter.com/pUOBb9iv10— आह्म ब्रह्मास्मि (@aahmm_brahmasmI) August 6, 2020
Me seeing #binod trending: pic.twitter.com/dnuthGMLSA— Confettis&love (@TheDivaaaaaa) August 6, 2020
Meanwhile #binod after seeing this trend pic.twitter.com/CLQcxV3pa5— मयंक 🌋 (@memes_walaaa__) August 6, 2020
#binod trending on twitter* Binod right now : pic.twitter.com/A2ub6KBokK— Haunted Memer (@HauntedMemer) August 6, 2020
#binod after watching his name trend: pic.twitter.com/Kn11VEYCka— Mahendra Jadav (@MahendraaJadav) August 6, 2020
Forgotten hero..@SlayyPoint #binod #पिकुंकुमार pic.twitter.com/N1VXGxxadn— so I (@Ankur42887396) August 1, 2020
Credits goes to @SlayyPoint #binod pic.twitter.com/bOh3dD2VPk— _man_of_meme_culture (@manofmculture) August 1, 2020
This is where it all started.
Guess what? Everyone is Binod.