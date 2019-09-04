Internet Hails 'Few Good Men' Who Rescued Kitten From Middle Of Road

The Internet is lavishing praises on two good Samaritans, who stopped their vehicles to save a kitten from being run over on a road in France.

Footage shared on Twitter shows a man veering away his motorcycle towards the side of a road and rushing to the help of the ginger cat after spotting it perilously stranded in the middle of the road.

The man is heard yelling "No" before another man pulls over his car and joins him in the rescue operation. The two men can be seen shouting and frantically signaling oncoming traffic to halt as the motorcyclist scoops the feline off the road.

The video, which has been viewed over 90,000 times, was captioned: “Just two guys saving a kitten’s life.”

According to a translation provided by a Twitter user, the car-borne man takes the kitten from the motorcyclist after he states he is allergic to cats. The two men also wonder whether the kitten was lost or just abandoned and how could it have ended in the middle of a road.

In case anyone wanted the English translation:No! There is a little cat on the road. It's a joke!(He runs to save the kitty)Come here, you. Come.Little loulou, what are you doing here?*other guys speaks - inaudible*I don't know.I can hold him now, but sadly I am allergic — loquacious lori (@LoquaciousLori) September 3, 2019

Netizens who commented on the viral tweet said the two men had proven there was no dearth of real-life heroes in this world. Several others said they deserved more attention than “superheroes” portrayed in comics and Hollywood movies.

Earlier this year, a French couple had rescued a tiny kitten they spotted while cycling in the countryside.

