Internet Hails Ketan Jorawadia, the Man Who Risked His Life to Save Students in Surat Fire

This boy is Ketan Jorawadia .He is the same boy who saved atleast 2 girls from falling in Surat coaching fire. He could have easily saved his life.The fire & smoke was scary instead this boy stayed at the 3rd floor & saved 2 girls from fallinf.

My heartfelt condolences to children who lost their lives in the tragic incident in Surat yesterday. Very proud of Ketan Jorawadia, who showed exemplary courage and saved atleast 2 children from falling in the fire. pic.twitter.com/dNW1qjb75o — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) May 25, 2019

Extremely anguished by the fire tragedy in Surat. My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2019

A horrific incident saw at least 20 people being killed and several others injured when a massive fire broke out in a commercial complex in Surat on Friday. Shocking footage that was aired on television and shared on social media showed students jumping off the top floor of the four-story building to escape the smoke billowing out due to the fire.A video clip has since then, gone viral, which shows a fearless man, who has been identified as Ketan Jorawadia, trying to help students get out of the building safely. Widely circulated on social media, one can see that the young man first managed to climb out of the building and then onto the ledge of the third floor.With smoke gushing out from the windows, the man at first tried to save a girl trying to climb down but was unable to catch her as she slipped and fell down.However, he managed to help another girl get down from the fourth-floor window and onto the ledge. They then helped a third person escape the blaze by getting the person down safely on the ledge of the building.A Twitter user shared the picture of the brave man online and captioned it, "This boy is Ketan Jorawadia. He is the same boy who saved at least 2 girls from falling in Surat coaching fire. He could have easily saved his life. The fire & smoke was scary, instead this boy stayed at the 3rd floor & saved 2 girls from falling. Salute Ketan. You redefined bravery!"Ex-cricketer VVS Laxman too hailed the boy's efforts. He wrote, "My heartfelt condolences to children who lost their lives in the tragic incident in Surat yesterday. Very proud of Ketan Jorawadia, who showed exemplary courage and saved at least 2 children from falling in the fire."Major Surendra Poona too wrote about Ketan.Others too hailed Ketan for his heroic efforts.While the owner of the coaching centre has been arrested, PM Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his sorrow over the harrowing incident. He wrote, "My thoughts are with bereaved families. May the injured recover quickly. Have asked the Gujarat Government and local authorities to provide all possible assistance to those affected."Congress president Rahul Gandhi too expressed his condolences and prayed for the speedy recovery of those who were injured in the fire.