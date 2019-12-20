Internet Hails Man Who Gave Away His First Class Seat to a 'Worthy' 88-Year-Old Lady

When 88-year-old Violet Allison boarded the New York to London Virgin Atlantic flight, she had no idea that it was about to become a memorable journey.

In a rare act of kindness, a passenger traveling in business class came up to Allison, who was in economy class, and asked if she would wish to swap seats.

Violet Allison, who was offered the seat by Jack Littlejohn, muttered,

“You’re joking,” Allison told Jack Littlejohn, who had offered her the seat, in her utter disbelief.

Leah Amy, a flight attendant, was moved by the genuine act of kindness and documented Violet’s unexpected journey by posting their picture on Facebook. Amy said of all the celebs, she has aided on-flight, these two emerged as her favourite.

The post naturally went viral garnering lot of applause from netizens for Littlejohn’s gesture.

From Amy’s blog, it has been gathered that Littlejohn was traveling with his mother and siblings after a charity event in Times Square, named the World’s Biggest Sleep Out, aimed at eradicating homelessness.

He somehow was quite uncomfortable with the divide caused by the segregation of business and economy class; wherein passengers are supposed to go through business to reach the economy section seats in the lower region of the airplane. Calling it “unhealthy”, he decided to give the seat away to a “worthy” passenger, after intimating his mom, who had booked the tickets.

The man escorted the “sweet lady” to her first-class seat, helping her with luggage, and demanded no attention.

Amy stated that Violet, who had been a nurse in UK and America, was taking a trip to see her daughter after her knee replacement. Throughout her flight, the woman was seen to be beaming with joy, at her dream-come-true experience.

Thousands of netizens lauded this heart warming, generous gesture.

