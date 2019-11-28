Internet Hails Professor for Carrying Infant during Class while Mother Prepares for Test

A professor from a college in Texas is winning love online for holding a baby during class, so that the mother could properly pay attention to a test.

The mother, Haley Yates was touched by her professor’s kind gesture, and shared her story on twitter.

Yates is studying for an associate degree at the San Jacinto College, and said that after a 10-hour work shift, she had turned up straight to her class and had no option but to take her child with her.

Yates was already 45 minutes late to her class, and upon her arrival, Professor Barbie Hicks stepped in to take charge of the baby, so that former could concentrate on her test preparation. To express how much she appreciated the professor’s gesture, Yates wrote, “My professor took her from my hands and taught class so I would be able to review before our test. I’m forever grateful.”

After getting off a 10 hour shift and picking her up, I had to go straight to class 45 minutes late because class starts exactly the time I get off. My professor took her from my hands and taught class so I would be able to review before our test. I’m forever grateful ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Myhuv5cFRo — 🌸 (@dawnyates_) November 22, 2019

Hicks replied to this sweet post by saying that she herself is a mother and understands the trouble of juggling between motherhood and work. She wrote, “All I can say is wow! I didn’t know this picture was taken, was just doing what should’ve been done. Love all my students and want you to succeed. I know all too well what it’s like to be a mom trying to go to school. Hugs sweetie! Thanks for the kind words.”

Hicks’ gesture was highly appreciated on social media and the post has received over 10 thousand likes on Twitter.

A similar heart-warming tale had surfaced early this month back when a judge from Tennessee held a toddler while he swore in the mother as a law associate. The video clip had gone viral and the judge was praised for his support and kindness

Y'all. Judge Dinkins of the Tennessee Court of Appeals swore in my law school colleague with her baby on his hip, and I've honestly never loved him more. pic.twitter.com/kn0L5DakHO — Sarah Martin (@sarahfor5) November 9, 2019

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.