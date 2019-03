Internet Hails Teen for Egging Australian Minister for Islamophobic Comments Post New Zealand Shooting

Today I checked the trending topic on Twitter, then I found an interesting #eggboy hashtag. There are some of funny posted and i can't stop laughing. They call the EggBoy is the Hero we all need right now.

I know im late to know but i should give him apreciete of what he done pic.twitter.com/ndeTUu3mfN — ibrahim Alhadidi (@ibrahimAlhadid4) March 16, 2019

I’m not sayyyyiinnngg what #Eggboy did was “right”.



But I AM saying that if I was his mom, he definitely wouldn’t be grounded — Linz DeFranco (@LinzDeFranco) March 16, 2019

Thank you for being a human#eggboy pic.twitter.com/5O3S5cQmrF — rima salim (@bundanyalafiif) March 17, 2019

#eggboy The young man named Will Conley, 17, beat the Nazi racialists who praised the terrorist who killed the New Zealand worshipers with eggs,

A great symbolic act, the greatest of which was his campaign of support which showed millions of rejection of the racist discourse. pic.twitter.com/DXOKDqNbn9 — od3tk79 (@Almo555) March 16, 2019

The guy who destroyed the instagram egg..long may he live #eggboy pic.twitter.com/AhJiPleAFX — Fahad Dragneel (@DragneelFahad) March 16, 2019

#eggboy made Happy day for all the World pic.twitter.com/IzjYEdWdEF — Muhammad Saleem (@iammsaleeem) March 16, 2019

I can’t stop watching this new anthem to fighting fascism pic.twitter.com/bupwtn36g6 — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) March 16, 2019

Five men could barely restrain the superhero #eggboy pic.twitter.com/9uBKxqZk0o — Markus Mannheim ️ (@MarkusMannheim) March 16, 2019

Future generations

more tolerant

more aware

more human

give us hope

"brave teenager"#eggboy pic.twitter.com/UJVGma8Wql — Greych Maryem (@GreychM) March 16, 2019

Biggest balls in the country.



Sneaks into a small meeting.



Stands at the front looking at all the tatts and singlets.



Says fuck it. I CAME HERE TO EGG A RACIST.



Splaaaat. #eggboy #EggTeen #SenatorFraserAnning — Matt Schoey (@matt_schoey) March 16, 2019

everyone complaining about Fraser Anning getting an egg to the head: south Asian women, and others, will tell you how good egg yolk is for the hair and real talk it looks like Fraser Anning could some help — Sana Saeed (@SanaSaeed) March 17, 2019

Our young hero has spoken “don’t egg a politician, you’ll tackled by 30 bogans at the same time, I learnt the hard way. Fuck” we Stan #Eggboy Will Connolly, nonetheless pic.twitter.com/nAUDuKSMP0 — ☀️ (@chuseeme) March 16, 2019

omg you guys... I’m not the egg boy.... I am the egg MAN. — Will Connolly (@wpconnolly) March 16, 2019

In the wake of the horrific Christchurch terror attack in New Zealand that left at least 50 killed, a teenager is being hailed by netizens for 'egging' Australian minister Fraser Anning, who made Islamophobic comments post the shooting.The incident took place when Senator Anning, a far-right minister from Australia, was addressing a press conference in Melbourne on Saturday. In a video of the incident that has been going viral on social media since, the senator can be seen being smacked on the back of his head with an egg.In the video, the livid senator can be seen violently snacking the teen assailant back. The boy was then violently attacked by Anning's supporters who beat the boy up before handing him to the police.Many have outraged against the aggressive fashion in which the teen was tackled by Anning's men, five of whom held him in a vice-like choke hold on the floor till the cops arrived.According to statement made by Victoria police, the incident is currently under investigation. The cops will be looking at the matter in its entirety and investigating the role of not just the teen but also Anning.Anning recently came under widespread criticism after he blamed Muslims immigrating to New Zealand as the reason for the terror attack.Following the egging, the boy who remains officially unidentified, has been hailed as a hero on the internet. Netizens have tracked the teen's identity from an Instagram account that apparently belongs to him.Many, especially Muslims, have been flooding his the old posts on his account with praise and comments.(Source: Instagram/@willconnolly__ Even Twitter has been trending with the hashtag #EggBoy where people have been expressing support and solidarity for the boy. People have come up with cartoons, posters and GIFs to commemorate the boy, who many are hailing as an anti-fascist hero.After the incident, the boy, identified by the internet as Will Conelly, posted a vieo on his Instagram account, warning people to not egg politicians unless they wanted to be tackled by their goons.Connolly, whose Twitter account now boasts of 20,000 followers, seems to have become an overnight celebrity with his act of braveryMeanwhile, at least 50 people were injured by the attack that has been condemned by the world as a 'white supremacist' and racist attack on Muslims. The accused allegedly e-mailed a 'manifesto' — a 74-page diatribe against Muslims, to several persons including the New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, minutes before the carnage.