Internet Has Already Chosen this Man As ‘World’s Best Dad’ But Not Why You Think

Being a dad is no child's play. From being a pillar of strength to standing by their kids through thick and thin, dads are who we can rely on in times of need.

To mark Fathers's Day, representatives of the popular talk show 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' decided to go out on the streets and speak to dads about their kids. The anchor also asked the dads various questions about their kids. While most dads seemed to do fine, one particular dad has gone viral from the video.

One of the dads, who has four daughters, was out with his family when he was stopped by the Jimmy Kimmel guys. The anchor asked him a really simple question about his daughter's birthday. The man looked totally bamboozled and put on spot. In short, he had forgotten his daughter's birthday.

Ouch.

The funniest part? Her birthday was yesterday.

In the next part of the video, the mom is asked a series of questions like the name of their dentist, their birthdays and so on. She answers them perfectly as the dad looks on bewildered. Dads, right?

This is what people had to say:

LOOOOOL omg his face when the mum is answering everything — ridhi (@ridhiixo) June 15, 2019

Lmaoooo the way he said “of course I cannot” really has me weak — Brittany Wiafe (@WiafeBrittany) June 16, 2019

lols this family is perfect, dad and all!!! — Raymund de Vega (@yesimyoung) June 15, 2019

Lmao this is my father — LamLam❣ (@NubianCutiee) June 15, 2019

In fact, some commented saying that he cannot be blamed for forgetting their birthday since he probably works two jobs and the mother doesn't. To prove them wrong, the mom commented in the thread mentioning how she too worked a regular job!

thank you... the mom there is me.. and yes i work 8-5 and pay bills too!! — Juany Cornejo (@Chicks_956) June 15, 2019

Ah, parents.